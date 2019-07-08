

D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) listens during the D.C. Council meeting on July 2 in Washington. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

If all goes as scheduled, D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) will ask D.C. lawmakers at Tuesday’s legislative meeting to approve a measure that would remove council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) as chairman of the Committee on Finance and Revenue. Mendelson will also offer a resolution that authorizes a law firm to conduct an investigation into allegations of conflicts of interest in Evans’s role on the council.

The resolution warrants approval. So, too, does any measure that ends Evans’s longtime reign over the finance committee.

Evans has already had a brush with the council. In March, the council reprimanded him after The Post published emails that he sent to prospective employers offering to use his connections and influence as Metro board chairman and the city’s longest-serving council member.

Evans’s conduct, which spurred the Metro board’s ethics committee to commission a law firm to investigate whether Evans’s role on the board and his work as a consultant presented conflicts of interest, was a clear violation of the D.C. Council’s Code of Official Conduct. He deserved more than a reprimand. The council, however, stopped short of censuring Evans and taking away his chairmanship of the finance committee, as it should have.

Now the council’s hand has been forced. The Metro board had resisted sharing the findings of the law firm’s investigation, but The Post published the full report last month, and it was devastating.

“Our investigation uncovered a pattern of conduct in which Evans attempted to and did help his friends and clients serve their interests, rather than the interest of [Metro],” the report said. The Metro committee concluded that Evans had committed an ethics violation and, as a condition of ending the probe, required Evans to step down as chairman of the Metro board. On May 23, Evans announced that he would not seek reelection as chair at the end of June, when his term expires.

Evans told The Post at the time that the ethics committee had determined that he committed no violations. He also said his decision not to run for board chairman was unrelated to the probe. But after the law firm’s report was published, Evans reversed himself, acknowledging that he had committed an ethics violation and had agreed to vacate the chairmanship in order to end the probe.

"I don’t think that misstatement can be minimized,” Mendelson said.

Evans has called on the council to “slow this rush to judgment” until his side is heard. “When all is reviewed and known, you will see my actions — while not becoming — are far from that which has been reported or suggested,” he said last week.

Evans is also at the center of an ongoing federal criminal investigation into his private business dealings. That notwithstanding, a D.C. Council-sponsored probe into his actions on the council, his private business dealings, and the bearing they might have on the council’s Code of Official Conduct is essential. Let the investigation proceed without delay.

