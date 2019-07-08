

Players on the U.S. team celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy on July 7 in Lyon, France. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Women exult in victory. “The World Cup trophy was raised into a cloud of silver and blue confetti by Carli Lloyd, the 36-year-old who starred in the 2015 triumph but was reduced to a bit player long before she entered Sunday’s final as a late substitute. Lloyd’s status showed her to be the latest victim of a seemingly endless stream of great American players who have driven the program forward for a generation.”

Arguably the most popular thing that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has done: celebrate other people’s victories. “To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes.”

Will their victory help women’s soccer break out? “The question is, as this exceptionally well played World Cup comes to an end: Is this uptick in global interest sustainable, signaling the start of a new era in which women’s soccer — not just in the United States, but throughout Asia, Africa and Europe — will start attracting the paying fans, corporate investors and media coverage that are the lifeblood of professional sports?”

Despite President Trump’s attempt to bask in the glory of our victorious troops, he’s still a blight on the country. Sen Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) explains, “We don’t need a president who doesn’t believe in the rule of law. We don’t need a president who doesn’t believe in freedom of the press. We don’t need a president who doesn’t believe in the independence of the judiciary. We don’t need a president who believes he’s above the law, that he can do by executive order what Congress doesn’t do.”

Trump thinks avoiding minimum requirements for children’s care is some political victory. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) bashes the administration: “Well, I’ll tell you, when I hear a member of the administration say that the reports on the conditions are unsubstantiated, I’m just like, ‘What world are they living in?’ Because we’ve had the inspector generals, who work for these departments, do these reports. We’ve had journalists do extensive interviews and report on the conditions. We’ve had the Flores settlement-agreement lawyers, who have special access, go in and report on the conditions. From every direction, you see that the children are being treated in a horrific manner.”

These Republicans celebrated victories in the midterms but are scared of Trump. Pathetic. Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.): “They’re afraid they will be attacked. They’re afraid that people back home who are listening to certain forms of media will say, well, the president’s right, this guy’s a terrible person, and we need to go after him.”

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) reminds Democrats that victory is anything but assured. " I do think that Trump is going to be harder to beat than many Democrats like to believe. And if we spend all our time rehashing votes from 40 years ago in Congress, rather than putting forward a positive vision for America, with realistic plans for how we can achieve all of our goals, then I think it’s going to be real tough election for us." Yup.