

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) speaks in New Orleans on Saturday. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Opinion writer

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) is on a roll — climbing in the polls, raising doubts about the front-runner’s electability (take that, newspaper meme creators!) and finding her voice by mixing personal experiences and policy. Instead of the fuzzy “Kamala for the people,” she now has “We must right that wrong … write a new chapter” in America’s story. She’s taken her performance up a notch, although a Howard University classmate tells me that we’ve yet to see all that she can offer.

When she sat down for an interview with the Associated Press, however, we were back to “electability” questions. (For goodness’ sake, does Sen. Bernie Sanders or Beto O‘Rourke ever get asked about this?) Questions about policy details weren’t in the published interview, and neither were any questions about the census. (It would have been interesting to hear a lawyer from a state that would be adversely affected by inclusion of a citizenship question talk about one of the top issues of the day.) Questions about her uniqueness and Americans’ willingness to embrace a black woman remain the obsession of much of the coverage:

Jill Louis, a Dallas attorney who was Harris’ sorority sister at Howard University, said questions about her electability say more about voters than Harris as a candidate. “When women and people of color are ready to represent themselves, all they have to do is vote and it happens,” Louis said. “People are holding themselves back. The obstacle is people’s own disbelief in their own power.

This is akin to what Hillary Clinton went through, when her status as a woman transfixed the press. It’s often that way for a “first” as the media and to some extent the public fixate on the attributes of the candidate’s “otherness” rather than on the basics of the campaign. And yes, it’s harder for women and for African Americans to treated without regard to their race and gender. (Does anyone ask Julián Castro if a Hispanic man is electable? They ask about his immigration plans.)

Harris is right in one regard: The way to end the skepticism, the racial-tolerance temperature-taking, is to “win.” (“Harris said she knows the skepticism about her candidacy, and the country’s willingness to embrace it, exist. ‘There are always going to be doubters. That’s not new to me,’ she said. … ‘So how do you do it?’ ‘You win,’ she said, nodding her head. ‘You win.’”)

Harris won the first debate and now challenges the entire concept of electability. (By the way, since there are more /white college-educated women in the electorate than white non-college-educated men, she is not the one who should be challenged on electability.) I’m old enough to remember when O’Rourke was considered more “electable” than the female candidates.

Meanwhile, on “Meet the Press,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) was spared the electability inquisition and allowed to make a critical point about many of her and Biden’s opponents:

When it comes to how we move our country forward on health care, you know I want a public option. And I’m very concerned about some of these plans that would kick half of America off of their insurance. I don’t agree with that. And I think that we should make college much more affordable. But we want to make sure that that money is going to the people that need it, and not to a bunch of rich kids. And I have made that very clear. But what I do know is that we are much more unified against Donald Trump. And we have things that we disagree on. But in the end, we will come together. And the Republican Party, by the way, they basically are saying right now to Donald Trump, “How far can we jump? How high can we jump to be just like you?” I’m glad we have some differences. That’s why we have the debates. But the most important thing is that we put a candidate on top of that ticket that’s going to be able to unify us and win and beat Donald Trump.

She continued to make the case for more centrist policies. “There’re a lot of people making promises. And I’m not going to make promises just to get elected,” she said of her opponents. “I am not running for chair of the Democratic National Committee. I am running for president of the United States. And that means you bring people together. And you find that common ground in our own party.”

She ticked through her “bold” plans: “I want to double the Pell Grant. That’ll help so many kids when you go up to $12,000 a year, double the eligibility up to $100,000 a family, where you can actually get those grants. I want to move forward with a public option and finally take on the pharmaceutical companies that are boosting up the cost of insulin so regular people can’t even afford it.” She underscored that “what’s most important to the people of America is we actually get those things done.” In other words, if you’re to the left of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, how do you win the presidency? That might be a good question to start asking the progressive candidates about their elaborate plans.

That shows promise — an interview in which a female candidate is treated as a candidate without a modifier (female, black, gay, etc.), not like a unicorn in a herd of stallions.

How much better would be the campaign coverage if the press and talking heads stopped asking a “first” such as Harris to justify running in a must-win election for Democrats and started asking her to respond to the views of someone such as Klobuchar.

Likewise, if the press were not so busy pondering whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is now electable — because she is showing her mettle on the debate stage and on the campaign trail (might they acknowledge their previous conception of “electability” wasn’t helpful or accurate?) — they might get beyond “Gosh you have a lot of plans!” to ask meaningful questions (e.g., A lot of economist don’t think your wealth tax is going to raise the revenue you need. If so, what happens to your agenda?).

Electability is, frankly, a silly question to ask of candidates who are representative of a group that has never had a serious contender in a presidential race. Electability is what voters decide it is, and it’s a function of how candidates perform and what they think is the way to beat Trump (e.g., stir up the base or play to the center). To their credit, the debate moderators asked no questions that implored the candidates to play pundit.

Ask about everyone’s substantive views (grilling them on the details) and their experience or lack thereof. (Klobuchar made a great point on this. "In a presidential race like this with so many candidates, yes, you have to explain your past votes,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that every single person did every single thing right. Your other alternative is to have someone that has no experience at all and has no votes and has done nothing.”)

Leave it to voters to figure out who is electable and stop nagging them and the candidates to opine on what they think other Americans’ will or won’t accept. That, it seems, is the responsible way to cover a presidential election.

