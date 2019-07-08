

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on March 14 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

UP: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s census ruling

DOWN: Justice Department lawyers hunting around for a new pretext

UP: President Trump’s disdain for the courts

DOWN: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

UP: Female senators are electable

DOWN: White men are electable

UP: Outrage over treatment of children at detention centers

DOWN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s concern for these children

UP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

DOWN: Progressives who voted against funding for detention centers — and then blamed Pelosi

UP: Nominating economist Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

DOWN: Nominating political hack Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

UP: Sara Gideon, Democratic speaker of the Maine House, taking on Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)

DOWN: Collins insisting, “I do not regret my vote in the least.”

UP: British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch’s candid assessment of the Trump administration as “dysfunctional” and “inept”

DOWN: A dysfunctional and inept British conservative government led by Boris Johnson

UP: Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) leaving the GOP

DOWN: Chances for a successful third party

UP: Cori “Coco” Gauff

DOWN: Disparity in pay between men’s and women’s national soccer teams