UP: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.’s census ruling
DOWN: Justice Department lawyers hunting around for a new pretext
UP: President Trump’s disdain for the courts
DOWN: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
UP: Female senators are electable
DOWN: White men are electable
UP: Outrage over treatment of children at detention centers
DOWN: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s concern for these children
UP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
DOWN: Progressives who voted against funding for detention centers — and then blamed Pelosi
UP: Nominating economist Christopher Waller to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
DOWN: Nominating political hack Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors
UP: Sara Gideon, Democratic speaker of the Maine House, taking on Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)
DOWN: Collins insisting, “I do not regret my vote in the least.”
UP: British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch’s candid assessment of the Trump administration as “dysfunctional” and “inept”
DOWN: A dysfunctional and inept British conservative government led by Boris Johnson
UP: Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) leaving the GOP
DOWN: Chances for a successful third party
UP: Cori “Coco” Gauff
DOWN: Disparity in pay between men’s and women’s national soccer teams