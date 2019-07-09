

Seats inside the Paragon Cineplex cinema in Bangkok in May. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg News)

I remember thinking it was going to be one of the craziest cinematic experiences of my life. My friends and I had planned for outrageous protests. We may have even gotten to the theater a few minutes early, worried that we’d have to wade through placard-wielding brigands hoping to block our entrance into the theater. The possibility of violence had been hinted at. What, exactly, was going to happen in the autumn of 1999 when we showed up at the only theater near our homes in Virginia showing Kevin Smith’s new film, “Dogma”?

Of course, there were no riots, no raging protests, no efforts made to shut everything down and keep our innocent 17-year-old ears from being blasted with blasphemy. This was Virginia, after all, midway between Richmond and Washington. Protesters, if they’re going to bother showing up at all, know to go where the cameras are likely to be. Like in New Jersey, at Smith’s local theater, where the director famously (and puckishly) showed up semi-incognito to protest his own movie.

Smith’s mockery is one way to handle such philistinism. Another is to simply reject it, as Canadian film exhibitor Cineplex did recently. Activists should be careful what they wish for: If exhibitors start giving in to boycotts, a lot of movies, not just ones targeted by liberals, will be in danger. The verdict audiences deliver is ultimately more decisive than any boycott can be.

After Cineplex decided to screen “Unplanned,” a pro-life film from the Christian studio Pure Flix, it provoked a predictable cycle of outrage.

Frankly, it’s not the sort of story that’s worth writing about on its own. The people demanding boycotts have no real power, and their arguments amounted to a suggestion that the movie might inspire violence against abortion providers, despite the fact that it already screened for 11 weeks in the United States without incident. Were it not for the rather remarkable response from Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob, this story could easily be ignored.

“When I immigrated to Canada back in 1969, one of the things that I loved, and still love, the most about living here was that we don’t shy away from our differences—we embrace them,” Jacob wrote in an open letter the company posted on Twitter, defending the decision to screen the film. “In this instance many of us will have to set aside our own personal beliefs and remember that living in a country that censors content, opinions, and points of view because they are different from our own is not a country that any of us would want to live in.”

Indeed it isn’t, though the obvious truth of Jacob’s admonition hasn’t stopped people from trying over the years to shut down creators with whom they disagree. As David Ehrenstein noted in an essay that accompanied the Criterion Collection release of “The Last Temptation of Christ,” Martin Scorsese’s epic was dogged by bad-faith efforts from the faithful to get production shut down and distribution scuttled on the grounds that it was heretical.

“Unfortunately, serious discussion of [the film] has often been blocked by a yowling mob of right-wing zealots,” Ehrenstein wrote. “Fueled by half-truths, outright lies, and anti-Semitic slurs, this campaign demanded nothing less than ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’s’ total destruction.”

Literally: A group offered to buy the negative so that they could burn it. Michael Ovitz, who helped package the movie for Scorsese after Paramount backed out of producing the movie at the last minute, recounts thinking such publicity would be a boon in his memoir, “Who Is Michael Ovitz?” Tell that to film company executives Sidney Sheinberg and Lew Wasserman, who dealt with protesters outside their homes.

Such kerfuffles are not limited to movies about religion. William Friedkin’s movie “Cruising,” about murder in the world of underground gay bars, was targeted for protests by LGBT activists during filming. These protests were orchestrated by local media; as Friedkin complained in his memoir, “The Friedkin Connection,” “Every major gay journalist declared war on the film before the first day of shooting.”

Friedkin remembers that his producing team also bought into the adage that any publicity is good publicity. But it was Friedkin and his crew who had to endure efforts at disrupting filming. “Most of the scenes were shot at night while hundreds of protesters shouted insults to the cast and crew,” Friedkin wrote. “Piles of garbage were strewn on all our locations. Death threats mounted, and outside the Mineshaft late one night, protesters threw rocks and bottles at us.”

Permits were denied, protests increased, and the reviews were unkind. “The National Gay Task Force likened it to ‘The Birth of a Nation,’” Friedkin writes. You can practically see him wincing as he recalls it.

But the movie got made. And it got released. No one forced audiences to see it (I imagine Friedkin wished someone had), but the option was there.

Allowing people to choose what they want to see — be it “Dogma” or “Unplanned”; “The Last Temptation of Christ” or “Cruising” — is critical to ensuring a vibrant artistic climate. And rather than trying to shut movies down before they reach the box office, activists might take an example from how those movies perform once audiences have a chance to see them.

“Unplanned” has made a mere $18 million in the United States. “The Last Temptation of Christ” didn’t even crack $9 million. “Cruising” made under $20 million, and was only the 36th-most popular movie of 1980. In an industry where all publicity is good publicity and the box office rules, mediocre performance is far deadlier than any protest.