* David Fahrenthold, Beth Reinhard, and Kimberly Kindy report on Donald Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein:

Back in 2002, when Jeffrey Epstein was known only as a mysterious financial whiz with a private island and a roster of A-list friends, being friendly with him was something to boast about. And Donald Trump did. “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy,” Trump told New York Magazine that year for a story headlined “Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery.” “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” Now, Epstein is in jail, charged with sex trafficking by federal prosecutors who allege he abused dozens of female minors in New York and Palm Beach, Fla. He is no longer a friend anyone would want to claim. And now, Trump doesn’t. Alan Garten, an attorney for the Trump Organization, has said Trump had “no relationship” with Epstein.

Trump’s words, coming from a guy who had a habit of meeting prepubescent girls and saying things like “I’ll be dating her in a few years,” are quite something.

* John Wagner reports that President Trump is standing by the secretary of labor (who is under fire for his treatment of a previous Epstein case), for now anyway:

President Trump praised Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on Tuesday and said he felt “very badly” for him, as calls mounted for his Cabinet member to resign over his handling, as a U.S. attorney, of an earlier sex crimes case involving financier Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump also said the White House would look closely at the circumstances surrounding a 2007 plea deal overseen by Acosta that a growing number of Democrats argued Tuesday was far too lenient on Epstein. “I feel very badly, actually, for Secretary Acosta because I’ve known him as being somebody who works so hard and has done such a good job,” Trump said of Acosta’s tenure as labor secretary. “I feel very badly about that whole situation, but we’re going to be looking at that, and looking at it very closely.”

All we need for this to hit all Trump’s favorite lines are “He’s been treated very unfairly” and perhaps about Epstein, “He denied it very strongly, so I believe him.”

* Ann Marimow reports that a federal appeals court has ruled that President Trump cannot block his critics on Twitter.

* Hamed Aleaziz reports that the Trump administration plans to speed up the asylum process by giving asylum-seekers less time to prepare their cases.

* Maggie Severns reports on the effort of good-government groups to get Democratic presidential candidates to put an anti-corruption message at the center of their campaigns.

* Andrew Romano reports on the Democratic strategy for winning back Wisconsin, which could decide the 2020 election.

* Jill Lawrence argues that it’s time for Democrats to stop playing nice, and calls on the 2020 candidates to signal how they’d get a lot tougher.

* Michael Isikoff reports on how the Seth Rich conspiracy theory was concocted by Russian intelligence, then spread all the way to the Trump White House and Fox News.

* Gabriel Schoenfeld has a smart essay exposing the vacuity of efforts by Trump’s intellectual supporters to portray his nationalism as benign, when in fact it’s “malignant.”

* Julian Zelizer looks back at how Ross Perot (who just passed away) lost an election and changed the world.

* German Lopez reports that Hawaii just decriminalized marijuana, making it the 26th state to do so.

* And finally, a new Public Policy Polling survey shows a close race for president next year between Megan Rapinoe at 42 percent and Donald Trump at 41 percent, with 17 percent undecided.