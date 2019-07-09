

For his alleged victims, justice has been delayed far too long. “The indictment accuses Mr. [Jeffrey] Epstein, 66, of engaging in sex acts with dozens of vulnerable minors, some as young as 14, during naked massage sessions, then paying them hundreds of dollars in cash. He also asked some of the girls to recruit other underage girls, the indictment said.”

If there is any justice, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta will quit and those who voted to confirm him will get booted out of the Senate. “Many called for Acosta’s resignation, with the hashtag #Acostaresign trending on Twitter Monday. Some even condemned the members of Congress who voted to confirm him.”

This is what justice looks like. “US Attorney [Geoffrey S.] Berman was sending a pretty powerful message that . . . when the Southern District of New York handles this case, victims will be heard.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted to confirm Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. This explains a lot: “'Over the years [New England Republicans have] been either defeated, retired or died,’ Collins said. ‘And those don’t seem like great options right now to me.’” Sending her into retirement is what pro-choice voters aim to do.

If the House cannot, New York Democrats want to see justice done. “Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law Monday authorizing the release of state tax returns to a handful of congressional committees, opening a new avenue for Democrats to get their hands on some of President Donald Trump’s closely guarded finances.”

The new Justice Department lawyers dragged into this case may become notorious. “[I]f the administration tries to end-run the Court, it will set off a constitutional crisis of a kind that even Richard Nixon ultimately did not dare to provoke. To Trump and those around him, I suspect, the crisis has already begun. To them, it consists in this: Trump’s own Supreme Court—bought with dark money and earned with power politics—ruled against him on an issue of the highest consequence. This is a first for this Court, and Trump seems not to know how to handle it.” Good grief.

At least in New York the justice system seems to be working as it should. “Federal prosecutors have requested information about former top GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy’s contacts with foreign leaders and businesses while working for President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to sources familiar with the investigation. The request comes as part of a probe into whether Broidy, a Los Angeles private investor, sought to sell his influence with the Trump administration.”