Opinion writer

* Beth Reinhard, Jonathan O’Connell, and Tom Hamburger report that the Saudis are doing great in Washington these days:

After the killing in October of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, a handful of lobbying firms and think tanks made a move rare in Washington: They publicly severed ties with Saudi Arabia, swearing off the kingdom’s money. But nine months later, Saudi Arabia’s efforts to influence U.S. policy continue unabated — bolstered by President Trump’s embrace of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite a recent United Nations report that the prince was complicit in the grisly killing and dismemberment of the Washington Post contributing columnist and political dissident. Since fall 2018, high-powered lobbyists and lawyers have reaped millions of dollars for assisting the kingdom as it works to develop nuclear power, buy American-made weapons and prolong U.S. assistance to the Saudi-led coalition waging war in Yemen, foreign lobbying records show.

It helps when the president thinks killing dissidents makes you a strong leader.

* Heather Long reports that the Fed chairman knows how to keep his job:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell had two messages for Congress Wednesday: Central bank independence is critical and an interest-rate cut is likely at the end of July. President Trump has repeatedly bashed the Fed, blaming Powell and his team for harming the economy by keeping interest rates too high and threatening to try to remove Powell as chair if the situation doesn’t change. Powell hinted strongly Wednesday that a cut is likely to happen this month because Trump’s trade war and slowing growth abroad are starting to bite.

I’m just kidding — Trump probably wouldn’t have fired him. But Powell definitely hasn’t been the kind of sycophant Trump was hoping for, until now.

* Ann Marimow and Jonathan O’Connell report that an appeals court has dismissed an emoluments lawsuit against President Trump, saying the states didn’t have standing to sue.

* A new Economist/YouGov poll shows Joe Biden leading the Democratic primary with 22 percent, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 17 percent, Kamala Harris at 14 percent, and Bernie Sanders at 11 percent.

* Maria Sacchetti reports that Democrats have invited immigrants who have seen first-hand the conditions in border detention facilities to testify before Congress.

* Jonathan Cohn explains what’s at stake in the Republican lawsuit seeking to have the entire Affordable Care Act struck down.

* Jed Shugerman makes an extensive, detailed case that Robert Mueller made significant legal errors by not going harder after Trump, his campaign, and his associates.

* Josh Kovensky looks at the case that could allow the conservatives on the Supreme Court to make it almost impossible to prosecute public officials for corruption.

* Josh Dawsey examines President Trump’s use of selective amnesia whenever someone around him is ensnared in controversy.

* Heather Digby Parton says Tom Steyer should forget about running, because the last thing we need is another businessman/presidential candidate.

* Dan Balz says that the “special relationship” between the U.S. and the U.K. is in tatters. Good job, Mr. President!

* And Conor Friedersdorf argues that the native-born Tucker Carlson has failed to assimilate American values, unlike most immigrants.