

President Trump and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta attend a White House event in 2018. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Opinion writer

Credit the judge for unmasking the frivolous, false government arguments. “A federal judge in New York on Tuesday blocked the Department of Justice from changing its entire legal team handling a case on the census citizenship question in federal court in the state. Judge Jesse Furman found that DOJ’s motion did not address a procedural rule requiring them to provide a reason for the attorneys’ withdrawal from the case.” (The reason is: I have a conscience.)

To his credit, the judge is forcing the Justice Department to reveal that principled lawyers won’t make these arguments. “Furman’s move could force the Justice Department to expose more of its messy, internal debates over the Census case. Those attorneys who object to the handling of it might proceed without signing briefs, serving up a regular, public reminder of how fraught the case has become internally. The department might also choose to lay out more detailed reasons for wanting the attorneys off in a subsequent request.”

Give Peter Wehner credit (I frequently do) for not mincing words: “Remember the context of this Secretary Acosta is accused of not prosecuting a sexual predator. The president is a sexual predator. Shows you the moral world in which we live in. Just he was credibly accused of rape a couple of weeks ago and it’s almost fallen off the radar screen.” Trump is an accused sexual predator, just to be clear.

Credit the courts with preserving the First Amendment. “Because Mr. Trump uses Twitter to conduct government business, he cannot exclude some Americans from reading his posts — and engaging in conversations in the replies to them — because he does not like their views, a three-judge panel on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York, ruled unanimously.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) should be credited for pointing this out. “It was a sweetheart deal and in some ways, Jake, the thing that makes me the maddest is when Secretary Acosta let Epstein plead guilty to prostitution, these girls weren’t prostitutes. They were middle schoolers who were sex trafficking victims and allowing him to plead guilty to prostitution is like salt in the wound. It is revictimizing the people to label them as a prostitution crime when that is not what it was.” And there is no such thing since children cannot consent.

The Southern District of New York deserves plenty of credit. “Great wealth insulates people from consequences, but not always, absolutely, or forever. And even the richest people in America lack the implacable, mindless power of the criminal-justice system. Now that Epstein’s past plea deal is public and radioactively controversial, he’s unlikely to get another one. Epstein will have the best criminal defense money can buy, again. But this time, that will probably not be enough to save him.”

Credit her for taking him on, and for another terrific ad. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has a challenger in his upcoming 2020 re-election campaign. Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath officially unveiled her campaign on Tuesday. In her campaign rollout video, McGrath recalls writing a letter to her senator at age 13 about her dreams of becoming a pilot and the challenges women faced of being denied a shot of joining the U.S. military. “He never wrote back,” McGrath tells the camera. “I’ve often wondered how many other people did Mitch McConnell never take the time to write back or even think about.”