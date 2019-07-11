Opinion writer

* Felicia Sonmez reports that the House is fed up with at least one brand of administration stonewalling:

The House will vote Tuesday to hold Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for failing to provide documents related to the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census. In a statement Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said the House “will not shirk from its oversight of this Administration and its malign effort to silence the voices of millions in our democracy and deny resources to communities in need of them.” Barr and Ross have ignored congressional subpoenas and have sought to “subvert the 2020 Census with the addition of a citizenship question meant only to deter minorities from participating and leading to an undercount in parts of the country,” Hoyer added.

The problem is that this kind of move only works to change the behavior of people who have some sense of shame.

* John Wagner reports that isn’t the only step they’re taking:

A House panel voted Thursday to subpoena 12 people with connections to President Trump, including his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner and former attorney general Jeff Sessions, as part of an ongoing investigation into whether Trump obstructed justice or otherwise abused his office. The vote along party lines by the House Judiciary Committee was the latest escalation in a battle between the Democratic-led chamber and the White House over multiple probes of Trump and his administration, including looking at whether the president sought to obstruct the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. “We will not rest until we obtain their testimony and documents so this committee and Congress can do the work the Constitution and the American people expect of us,” Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said at the outset of Thursday’s hearing.

Now let’s see how many of them have the guts to come answer questions. I’m betting it’s zero.

* Now that Trump has caved on adding the citizenship question to the Census, Rick Hasen has a good piece explaining why this was a victory for the rule of law, even as this whole affair also revealed some unpleasant truths about the current moment.

* A new NBC poll of Democrats nationally finds Joe Biden ahead with 26 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 19 percent, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders tied at 13 percent, and Pete Buttigieg at 7 percent. Beto O’Rourke is at an abysmal 2 percent.

* Brian Beutler reports on a new Crooked Media poll of Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina showing a close race, with Warren and Sanders tied at 19 percent, Biden at 18 percent,Harris at 17 percent, and Buttigieg at 15 percent.

* It’s Democratic candidate policy day! Elizabeth Warren has a new immigration plan, one that would open up the system considerably.

* Pete Buttigieg unveils the “Douglass Plan” to invest in Black America.

* Chelsea Janes reports on Kamala Harris’ plan to end the rape kit backlog.

* Helaine Olen argues that we’ll look back on the Jeffrey Epstein case as one of the signature moments of this age of excess.

* Jill Lawrence has some practical ideas for how the next Democratic president should deal with Mitch McConnell.

* Ed Kilgore explains why the governors in the Democratic presidential primary are doing so poorly.

* Ian Millhiser suggests that the story of the candidate who wouldn’t let a female reporter follow his campaign unless she was accompanied by a male colleague shows how conservatives might try to create a religious exception for sex discrimination.

* And Mike Elk reports on the new private equity move: Buy a struggling hospital, then shut it down so you can sell the real estate.