

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta holds a news conference Wednesday in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

Fortunately, the other emoluments clause lawsuit brought by members of Congress is going forward with discovery. “The case was brought by the attorneys general of Washington, D.C., and Maryland, arguing that Trump had violated the domestic and foreign emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution by accepting money from state and foreign governments via his Washington hotel and business empire. A three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruled unanimously that the attorneys general did not have the standing to bring the lawsuit and instructed a lower court to dismiss the lawsuit.”

The administration gets tripped up in the second census lawsuit. “A federal judge in Maryland has denied the Justice Department’s request to change its legal team in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s efforts to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census, one day after another judge in New York denied a similar request in a parallel case. It’s the latest in a series of setbacks for the Trump administration as it attempts to add the question to the census following a Supreme Court ruling that sided with those seeking to block its inclusion.”

If the 5th Circuit invalidates Obamacare the Republicans who brought the lawsuit and the administration that wouldn’t defend it will be in deep trouble. “There’s an important bit of contingency planning that Republicans have neglected to do. Neither in the White House nor on Capitol Hill are they prepared for the possibility that their lawsuit against Obamacare will succeed.” Oops.

While they fight the lawsuits in the courts, Democrats look ahead to 2020. “The Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday shows Democratic candidates with 47 percent support, compared to Republicans’ 38 percent. Democrats held a similar 9-point lead on a generic ballot in a poll from the outlets released last week, with support for each party ticking up 1 percentage point from that poll.”

More definitive than a lawsuit or a congressional hearing is a thumbs-down from Fox. “Fox News Host Pans Alex Acosta After Epstein Presser: ‘He’s Gone By the End of the Week.'” Now, that should do it.

Like the Justice Department attorneys in the census lawsuit, another honest man refuses to lie for President Trump. “A State Department intelligence analyst has resigned in protest after the White House blocked portions of his written testimony to a congressional panel to exclude data and evidence on climate change and its threat to national security.”

Perhaps a lawsuit for deprivation of their rights by Acosta’s intentional violation of crime-victims laws — or at least a congressional hearing — would be in order. “In the most astonishing moment of the press conference, Acosta seemed to shift the blame for Epstein’s light sentence onto the alleged victims for not speaking out. Asked what he’d tell those victims, Acosta said, ‘The message is you need to come forward.’” So a prosecutor like Acosta can stab them in the back with a secret deal?