

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

About time House Dems lost patience with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Playing the race card against the speaker?! Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.): “So, to even insinuate that I, or any other member of the New Dems, would promote policies that are racist and hateful or ones that would negatively impact communities of color is deeply offensive and couldn’t be further from the truth.” Sounds like they need a primary challenger.

Talk about losing patience: “The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved a dozen new subpoenas targeting a who’s who of witnesses cited in Robert S. Mueller III’s report as Democrats sought to elevate their showdown with President Trump over episodes of possible obstruction of justice documented by the special counsel. . . . House Democratic leaders set Tuesday for a full House vote to hold Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress.”

A Trump loss, a Fed gain. “Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell found a safe harbor on Capitol Hill from President Trump’s blistering attacks on the central bank and its chief. In back-to-back appearances before congressional committees Wednesday and Thursday, Powell won praise from lawmakers in both parties amid Trump’s escalating criticism and threats over his job.”

Former vice president Joe Biden’s loss is Sen. D. Kamala Harris’s (D-Calif.) gain. “As the campaign continues, [black women will] begin to figure out who’s really down for them. With a successful takedown of Biden under her belt, and having created even more momentum at Essence, Harris seems perfectly positioned to convince the most important bloc of voters in her party that they should put their newfound political muscle behind her.”

Have Americans lost their way? Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “When you saw the pictures of the kids at these detention facilities. When you saw the father, the little girl drowned in the Rio Grande. And if you didn’t feel shame, pain. If you weren’t appalled by these pictures, then something is dead or dying in your hearts and in the heart of America.” Good for her.

Prosecutors are at a loss to explain his conduct. Barbara McQuade: “From a legal perspective, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s explanation of what occurred in the 2007 criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein was woefully inadequate. That was apparent even before a state prosecutor accused Acosta of attempting to ‘rewrite history.’ . . . Acosta fielded numerous questions in an apparent effort to seem transparent, but to me, his efforts backfired because his answers seemed less than forthcoming. It is hard to know the real reason for this plea deal." His home state bar association should investigate and take appropriate action.

This would be a huge loss. “German Chancellor Angela Merkel has always said she wants to serve out her fourth term, even after ruling out another re-election bid and stepping down last year as leader of her Christian Democratic Union. Yet health concerns have raised questions of whether she can continue to lead Europe’s largest economy until 2021, when a new German election is due.” We should pray for her good health; she’s more important to Europe than ever.