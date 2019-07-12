

Opinion writer

“We have to get the best people,” Donald Trump said in 2016 when asked how he’d go about staffing his administration. “We need to get the best and the finest, and if we don’t we’ll be in trouble for a long period of time, and maybe never come out of it.”

Yet as president, Trump has assembled an administration of the sinister, the corrupt, and the incompetent, without doubt the most poorly staffed administration in modern history by any measure you could devise.

And now yet another high-ranking official is on his way out:

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned Friday amid intense scrutiny of his role as a U.S. attorney a decade ago in a deal with Jeffrey Epstein that allowed the financier to plead guilty to lesser offenses in a sex-crimes case. President Trump told reporters Friday morning that Acosta had decided to step aside. He called Acosta a “great labor secretary, not a good one” and a “tremendous talent.” “This was him, not me,” Trump said of the resignation decision, as Acosta stood by his side. “I said to Alex, you don’t have to do this.”

Yeah, right.

We all know why Acosta resigned: He had become an embarrassment to the president. I doubt Trump had any idea whether he was doing a good job or not, though of late Acosta had been under siege from White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who apparently felt Acosta was insufficiently vigorous in crushing the rights of working people and advancing corporate interests.

Let me go out on a limb here and say that Trump never cared whether Acosta gave the monstrous Jeffrey Epstein a sweetheart deal. Trump is an advocate of both special privileges being accorded to the wealthy (including the ability to ignore any laws they find inconvenient) and the right of powerful men to abuse women if that is what they would like to do.

I even doubt that Trump is disturbed by Epstein’s attraction to pubescent girls; we’re talking about someone who burst into dressing rooms so he could watch teenage girls undress, and who upon meeting young girls would regularly say “In a few years I’ll be dating her!”

As Trump himself said about Epstein, “I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy...He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

So no, that wasn’t what bothered Trump. It was just inconvenient for him that the new charges against Epstein cast a light on the deal Acosta gave him, and with more shocking details about Epstein being revealed every day, the attention on Acosta wouldn’t move on. As the leader of one of the many departments Trump couldn’t care less about, Acosta’s only real job requirement was to not reflect poorly on Trump, and in this he was failing.

But let’s take a moment to appreciate what a personnel catastrophe this administration has been. According to the Brookings Institution, the turnover in the Trump administration is unprecedented in recent history; fully three-quarters of the top positions are no longer held by the person who was there at the start. Here’s a partial list of high-ranking Trump officials who have departed in some manner of scandal or shame, in no particular order:

That’s not even counting the bizarre midlevel figures like reality TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman or crypto-fascist halfwit Sebastain Gorka, nor those such as Andrew Puzder or Herman Cain who were so controversial they never got the jobs they were appointed to or floated for, nor the corrupt ones like Wilbur Ross who are still hanging on to their positions.

In short, despite having enabled an accused serial child rapist with dozens of victims to skate away from responsibility for his crimes, Acosta may actually have been one of the better Trump appointees. That’s what a disaster this administration has been.