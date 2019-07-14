

Soccer Football - Women's World Cup Champions Parade - New York, United States - July 10, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. with the trophy during the parade REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “I am going to fight for equal pay, every day. For myself, for my team and for every single person ... man, woman, immigrant, U.S. citizen, person of color.”

2. “If you really wanted to go after security risks ... why would you alert them and say you’re doing this on a Sunday?”

3. “That is a racist tweet. Telling people to go back where they came from? I think that’s wrong.”

4. “These people were not vetted appropriately ... they were vetted while they were doing the jobs and they wound up being deficient.”

5. “I hope they feel inspired that they can do that, that they can take on more, that they are worth every penny and more, and that they have fun and with a smile doing it.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.