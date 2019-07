(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

Editorial cartoonist

President Trump attacked four minority representatives and said they should “go back” to “the crime infested places from which they came.” Three were born in the United States, and the fourth is a naturalized citizen (like this editorial cartoonist is).

