Global Opinions writer

The United States is closer to war with Iran than it has ever been, complicating life for Iranian Americans who often are negatively — and unreasonably — associated with a regime that most were trying to escape.

Tensions have been high for the past 40 years, though, so we’ve grown accustomed to being told, “Go back to where you came from.”

For me, that would be California, not Iran. And I’m not going anywhere. Neither is comedian Maz Jobrani.

I recently sat down with him at the Washington-area Persian restaurant Amoo’s. We discussed our upbringings with Iranian parents, the joys and hardships of being a kid in America and the incredible food of our ancestors.

Please watch and enjoy!

