

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London on July 3. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

Howard Jacobson’s novels include the Man Booker Prize-winning “The Finkler Question.” His new novel, “Live a Little,” will be published in September.

That the former British Labour Party’s head of disputes, Sam Matthews, should now be in dispute with the British Labour Party is an irony that the author of “Animal Farm” would have relished.

Indeed, the most telling allegation made by Matthews last week in a BBC “Panorama” investigation entitled “Is Labour Anti-Semitic?” — that to rid itself of the charge of anti-Semitism, the party had attempted “to redefine” what anti-Semitism meant — could have come straight out of George Orwell’s fable. If you don’t want to be seen to offend, change the offense. And if you don’t care for the message, discredit the messenger. Ever since the program aired, the Labour Party has been at pains to show that Matthews’s “whistleblowing” — like that of seven other former Labour officials in the documentary — is motivated only by personal resentment.

The sight of the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn fulminating in his shadowy way against any person or newspaper having the audacity to question his anti-racist credentials is a familiar one in British politics. How dare we!

Newspapers have made much of his earlier association with terrorists, Holocaust deniers and common-or-garden Jew haters. Corbyn’s tactic, in response to these allegations, has always been to deny all memory of sharing platforms with anyone who answers to that description and, when photographs to jog his memory are published, to insist he hadn’t realized who they were. “Panorama” showed us a clip of the cleric Raed Salah, in its words “a notorious anti-Semitic preacher who had called Jews ‘the Germs of all time,’” and then followed it with a clip of Corbyn inviting Salah to tea at the House of Commons in 2012 because “he’ll deserve it.” What merits tea at the House of Commons is moot. But the idea that Corbyn wouldn’t have known whom he was inviting is hard to sustain.

Perhaps because grainy footage of Corbyn receiving accolades in the unfree-world, or denouncing Israel on Iranian state television, is so familiar, it isn't this aspect of the documentary that has set the country talking. Far more shocking are the instances of anti-Jewish hatred in Labour and the party's continuing unwillingness to confront them, as described by a succession of former Labour staffers.

Though there were procedures in place for dealing with offenders, designed expressly to keep party leaders away from decisions regarding censure or suspension, the picture painted was of interference by Corbyn’s inner circle at every turn, either to protect the reputations of those Matthews called their “mates” or because their offenses were not thought to be serious enough to merit notice let alone condemnation. Anti-Semitism? What anti-Semitism?

These were fraught and upsetting interviews, not only because the interviewees had been party loyalists who found it hard to credit that a movement once renowned for its anti-racism was now actively pursuing this particular form of prejudice and lying about it, but also because of the pressure they’d faced to toe the line and remain silent. Some talked of deep clinical depression. Others, appearing on the program despite having been made to sign nondisclosure gagging-orders, spoke of heartbreak.

That anti-Semitism in some form would find voluble expression in the British Labour Party was never in doubt from the moment Jeremy Corbyn became its leader. He came in from the extreme left wing of the party, where for many years he’d campaigned against America, Israel and the West, bringing with him comrades who shared ideologies that hadn’t changed much from the 1930s. The Jew as quintessential capitalist, and the Zionist as quintessential imperialist, were stock figures in a Stalinist melodrama essential to their worldview.

But times have changed: If they didn't talk openly of a world Jewish conspiracy, that didn't mean belief in its existence had gone away. In the 1930s anti-Semitism could be admitted; today it must, along with all other racisms, be strenuously disavowed. Hence the anomaly of an otherwise unashamedly extreme left-wing faction having to deny an essential tenet of its faith or, as amounts to the same thing, having to give it another name.

In the aftermath of the documentary, the Labour Party has gone to great lengths to issue statements discrediting those who appeared in it. In the absence of a show trial it might be hyperbolic to talk of Stalinism. But the analogies with “Animal Farm” are hard to avoid. Blind loyalty to the party line — good. Independence of mind — bad. And all the while the denials only compound the guilt.

A party willing to scrutinize itself would not be rounding on party members whose loyalty to Labour principles outweighs obedience to a coterie of Corbynites that pulls the strings. A Labour Party in better shape, more generous and less paranoid, would know that the way to demonstrate inclusiveness is not to devour its own.

