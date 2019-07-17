

Dave Bautista, left, and Kumail Nanjiani in "Stuber." (Mark Hill/20th Century Fox via AP)

Whither the big-screen comedy?

Another weekend, another misfire at the box office. “Stuber,” the action comedy starring Dave Bautista as a superhuman cop trying to track down the drug dealer who murdered his partner and Kumail Nanjiani as a put-upon Uber driver, debuted to a paltry $8.2 million this weekend.

“Stuber” — the portmanteau given to Nanjiani’s Uber-driving Stu by a coworker — is funny enough. The little-guy/big-guy mismatch of Nanjiani and Bautista lends itself credibly to plenty of physical comedy, and the growth that each man must achieve is of the normal variety. Stuber must learn to be more assertive and stop letting people run roughshod over him! Bautista’s Vic Manning must learn the importance of opening himself up to emotional experiences and stop pretending that feelings equal weakness!

Again: funny enough. I chuckled several times and engaged in full-on belly laughs twice, which is not a bad ratio for this sort of movie. For instance, “Booksmart” prompted zero such giggles. I’m happy to admit I’m an outlier among my critical peers in this regard: Olivia Wilde’s first feature film as a director earned endless plaudits from critics, racking up a blistering 97 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. One just imagines them rolling in the aisles, sides aching, missing every other joke due to the peals of laughter caroming off the screening room walls.

One also imagines very few actual moviegoers joining in on these laughing fits, given that the film failed to find an audience. It grossed under $7 million on its opening weekend and just over $22 million so far. “Booksmart” wasn’t the only comedy to misfire this summer. Shortly after “Booksmart” arrived in theaters, Mindy Kaling’s “Late Night" grossed less than $15 million all told after debuting to a bit over $5 million. It, too, was praised by critics, though a little less vociferously. (Full disclosure: I haven’t seen “Late Night" and cannot judge its funniness.)

All of these films can be held up as examples of the death of the big-screen comedy, the dire straits of humor at the multiplex. Fair enough; just to dump a little more dirt on the grave, I’d be relatively surprised if “Good Boys,” a raunchy-seeming comedy about a group of wayward sixth-graders debuting next month and previewed by a series of genuinely funny trailers, arrests this slide.

Part of me wonders if audiences aren’t giving these movies a pass because, like everything else, our comedies have gotten wrapped up in the interminable culture war. “Stuber’s” stars felt the need to decry “toxic masculinity” on the press tour, though it did little to save them from being criticized for the film’s “straight-faced attachment to outmoded ideas about masculinity.” Other writers were sad that Stu didn’t try to unionize Uber, comedy gold foolishly left on the table by director Michael Dowse and writer Tripper Clancy.

“Booksmart” was “the feminist high school movie we’ve been missing.” It was “fast, funny and feminist.” “In ‘Booksmart,’ ” we were informed, “The pussy hats come home to roost.” It was “the four-star feminist comedy teenage girls should plan their lives around.” “Booksmart": “casually woke and funny as hell”!

“Late Night,” meanwhile, “tackles feminism in commercially friendly ways.” “Too few movies even dare to address intersectional feminism, never mind ageism, and ‘Late Night’ does both unabashedly,” we were advised. “Late Night” “deals head-on with such issues as workplace diversity [and] sexism.” And so on and so forth. Endlessly. Tirelessly. Tiresomely.

None of this is to suggest that comedy can’t touch on hot-button issues. “Dr. Strangelove” dealt with nuclear annihilation; “Blazing Saddles” lampooned racism; “Dogma” made light of religious foolishness; “Juno” tackled unplanned pregnancy; “Baby Mama” handled overly planned pregnancy; “A Serious Man” addressed the very nature of goodness. But there’s something more annoying about the treatment of “Late Night,” “Booksmart" and, to a lesser extent, “Stuber.” These movies feel like an extension of our petty cultural death struggle, each failure trumpeted by one side and bemoaned by another. Woke comedies flounder while reactionary romps die on the vine. Each side warms itself in the belief that the other side is failing even as each side bemoans that its own side refuses to show up for big-screen lecture-laughers.

Still: I’m not entirely sure big-screen comedy is as bad off as some suggest. Indeed, it may be flourishing. You just have to squint a little. The biggest comedies in the world right now come wrapped up in spandex and armor: What is the Marvel Cinematic Universe but a series of spectacularly done (and spectacularly successful) action comedies?

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is almost entirely a teen rom com wrapped up in a superhero bow: My audience was rolling at the mentions of “Peter Tingles” and polite Dutch hooligans and the amateurish high school news program explaining life after Thanos. “Captain Marvel” is basically a buddy comedy with a dreadfully dull straight woman and her wacky S.H.I.E.L.D sidekick. (This is among the reasons that movie didn’t really work, but I digress.) And “Avengers: Endgame,” with its Fat Thor and Smart Hulk, is almost an existential action comedy, a darkly comic look at how to deal with tragedy that culminates in a lot of punching.

And, as a bonus, the Marvel movies aren’t burdened with the political pretensions of the chattering classes. Marvel’s brand of humor sticks to the middle of the road, appealing to all equally and focusing on the plight of the characters rather than trying to untangle the toxicity of masculinity or dive into the fraught dynamics of white feminism. Sure, these aren’t F-bomb-dropping R-rated features, so some will dismiss their suitability for adults. But they are refreshing in their simplicity. And audiences of all ages are obviously responding to them.

