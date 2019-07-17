Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, asks a reporter what his ethnicity is when being questioned about Trump’s racist “Go back to where you came from” comments.
For more cartoons and visuals, follow @PostOpinions on Instagram.
Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, asks a reporter what his ethnicity is when being questioned about Trump’s racist “Go back to where you came from” comments.
For more cartoons and visuals, follow @PostOpinions on Instagram.
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.