

Sterling Tucker waves to supporters at the conclusion of his speech formally announcing his candidacy for mayor of the District in 1978. (Douglas Chevalier/The Washington Post)

Sterling Tucker, who died Sunday at the age of 95, was small in stature but loomed as a giant over generations of D.C. leaders. Unlike the current crop of D.C. elected officials, Tucker entered public office with a well-earned reputation of service — honorable service — to this city, indeed, to the country.

It was my privilege to have met him more than 45 years ago when he was head of the Washington Urban League. Tucker was in the forefront of efforts to break down barriers standing in the way of the advancement of black people in all phases of life in a de facto segregated Washington. There wasn’t a significant civil rights event that took place in this city or nationally for decades — from 1956, when he came to the Urban League, to 1969, when he joined the appointed D.C. Council, to 1974, when he was elected chair of the first city council under Home Rule, through 1979, when President Jimmy Carter named him assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, through his later activities on behalf of people with HIV/AIDS or substance-abuse problems — without Tucker having played a central role. A deep thinker and savvy tactician, Tucker was the one you wanted in the room facing white power brokers on the other side of the table.

There is no shortage of D.C. public figures who hark back to their roles as home rule champions of the 1970s. Tucker’s foray goes back to an earlier period. In June 1967, Congress considered a reorganization plan by President Lyndon B. Johnson to change the then-three-person presidentially appointed board of commissioners that governed the District into a nine-member council to be appointed by the president.

Tucker, representing the Urban League, testified in support of the change. But he also laid down a marker, telling the House Government Operations committee: “Congress must continue the effort to return to District residents our rights to self- government. No package or partial measure can provide as effective and representative self-government as local delegates.” He left Congress with this: “We urge [Congress] to push forward the cause of home rule . . . never give up this fight, because the people of the District of Columbia never will.”

Most of the public figures, however, were all talk but little action where it counted, which was on Capitol Hill working D.C. self-government legislation through a recalcitrant Congress.

Not Sterling Tucker. He was all over the House and Senate, dealing behind the scenes in his capacity as council member in the appointed D.C. government. As the home rule bill wove its way through the House, the Senate and finally the Senate/House conference committee in 1973, Tucker was right there, helping to negotiate legislative deals that were cut on job titles and scope of duties in the new government. A provision sought by Tucker awarding the elected council chairman (who would be him) an extra $10,000 official allowance was also inserted in the final bill. I know because I was there as a senior staffer on the Senate District of Columbia committee, and among those he asked.

Along with first elected home-rule mayor Walter Washington, Tucker steered the newly inaugurated government through infancy to solid ground.

He was a standout, but for reasons that seem lost on too many of today’s city leaders. Sterling Tucker always stood on principle and for the right things. And his word was good.

