In June, many countries across the Western Balkans celebrated Pride Month with marches or parades — with one notable exception. Bosnia remains the only country in the region where a Pride march has yet to occur. But this unflattering record may not stand for long, with plans now underway for the first Bosnian Pride march on Sept. 8 in Sarajevo. The significance of this event cannot be overstated for a country still wrestling with its past.

The last time an overtly pro-LGBT public gathering occurred in Bosnia, at the 2008 Sarajevo Queer Festival, an angry mob attacked those present. A familiar combination of religious extremists and hooligans joined forces, injuring eight.

This sentiment is part of a larger trend in a society not used to openly examining its own views on anything supposedly “deviant.” Though homosexuality was decriminalized between 1998 and 2001 and myriad anti-discrimination measures have been passed since, there is still widespread homophobia. Bosnian society hasn’t moved forward — and may have even regressed.

The country’s LGBT population still faces violence and pushback, as was the case in 2008 and again in 2014, when a similar attack took place against a smaller, semipublic queer festival. Most recently, in Tuzla, a local LGBT event was picketed by religious conservatives, while in Sarajevo, football fans displayed banners in support of Brunei’s draconian anti-LGBT laws. A 2015 study showed that up to 72 percent of LGBTI people have experienced verbal abuse and harassment because of their sexual orientation, and 15 percent of LGBTI people in Bosnia have experienced physical violence.

Homophobia also manifests itself in subtler ways, reducing the already low visibility of LGBT people to mere anecdotes. Many professionals in media, politics and other public positions hide their sexuality for fear of professional repercussions and even resort to a veneer of machismo to prevent others from discovering the truth. According to another study from 2018, 61.7 percent of LBT women cited the fear of losing their job or not being able to find one as a reason for not coming out, compared to 37.2 percent who cited fear of violence. In a country with a registered unemployment rate of more than 38 percent in 2018, the fear of risking your livelihood trumps every other matter, and the price of shunning heteronormative gender roles is just too high.

Allies don’t fare much better. Recently, a notable journalist and LGBT activist was subjected to public attacks after she was named acting director of a local public television station. Her activism was mentioned as one of the reasons behind the smears. One of the people attacking her, a cantonal parliament member in Sarajevo, posted a public, hatred-filled rant about Pride on her Facebook profile just weeks earlier.

So why is Bosnia an outlier in the region in terms of LGBT exposure and rights? The country, of course, experienced a bloody war in the 1990s, and the postwar has seen it remain mired in chauvinism and corruption. Instead of embracing socially progressive attitudes after the conflict, ethnonationalist politicians have cultivated a heteronormative, rigidly patriarchal, family-centered narrative to keep themselves in power.

Unlike in other countries of the region, Bosnia’s governing structure is based on an ethnonational balance according to the Dayton Peace Agreement, enabling those pandering to the interests of Bosniaks, Bosnian Serbs and Bosnian Croats to govern almost exclusively for the past quarter-century. These leaders have used the fertile instability of the postwar period to exploit basic fears and promote the “re-traditionalization” of the Bosnian society. They convinced citizens that prosperity and progress were just around the corner — if they reembraced the nationalist, traditional values discouraged by the previous regime. In doing so, they essentially cast anyone who rejected their traditional, religion-defined norms and ethnicity-based identities as pariahs.

This is why even the more liberal domestic political actors tend to shy away from open support of the LGBT population. After Sarajevo’s Pride march was announced in April, the Bosnian Serb leadership remained silent. The Bosnian Croat leadership spoke sweet words of tolerance and understanding but took no concrete action. Several Bosniak political figures who are a part of the cantonal government in Sarajevo made clear their disapproval of the march, though they vowed to ensure the participants’ safety.

But the new generation of Bosnians is less fearful and more outspoken, frustrated by the retrograde nature of Bosnian society and willing to break out of its claustrophobic confines. Born into a society that has mostly rejected or ignored their existence, LGBT youth of the country have been pushed against the wall. Yet, unlike their older counterparts, they are fully aware that the only way out is to fight back. Seeing their counterparts in Zagreb, Croatia; Belgrade, Serbia; or Podgorica, Montenegro — places that have also seen a resurgence of newly found conservatism after the Yugoslav breakup — persistently take the matters to the streets has only made it clear that the time has come to at least make themselves visible.

The Bosnia Pride march’s slogan is “Ima izac'” — a barely translatable cry heard on public transportation when a driver misses your stop, a mix of “Door, please” and “I want out!” If the event manages to stop the proverbial bus that has been driving through the same ethnonational circles over and over again and dispel the fearful, toxic atmosphere surrounding social progress, it might just be able to set the country on a new course.

