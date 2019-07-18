

Sen. Glen Sturtevant, (R-Chesterfield), in the opening of the 2019 session of the Virginia General Assembly on Jan. 9. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Money, money, money. Eric Idle sang about how it “made the world go ‘round.” That’s doubly true for the world of politics, where money is the equivalent of oxygen: Without it, campaigns choke and die.

Given money’s central importance to politics, it’s little wonder the headlines are alight with news of the cash hauls of candidates for Virginia’s House and Senate races.

But let’s back away from the dollar signs, because they can be exceedingly deceptive (right, Eric Cantor?).

My subject for this exercise is Virginia Senate 10th District Glen Sturtevant. He won the suburban Richmond district in 2015, defeating then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s (D) chosen candidate, former Chesterfield County supervisor Dan Gecker.

Between them, Gecker and Sturtevant spent nearly $5 million. One of the central issues in the race that helped drive fundraising for both candidates? Guns.

The gun-control group Everytown for Gun Safety poured more than $700,000 into Gecker’s campaign, hitting Sturtevant for his ties to gun-rights groups and his “A” rating from the NRA.

Despite the deluge of Everytown money, Sturtevant won — barely — with the outcome decided in rural Powhatan county.

Conventional wisdom said the gun issue was pushed too hard, turning off independents and motivating Republicans.

There was a bit of pushback on this theory, pointing out that hotly contested local elections in Powhatan may have helped Sturtevant.

Perhaps. But the most interesting data point from that race four years ago that feeds directly into this November’s race is the Chesterfield County result.

In 2015, Sturtevant won Chesterfield County by about 3,500 votes. The 10th has been friendly to Democrats running statewide even as it has elected Republicans to the General Assembly.

But since 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton swamped Republican nominee (and eventual winner) Donald Trump in the 10th 53-41 percent, Democrats have expanded their margins.

A key indicator of that strength: Attorney General Mark R. Herring, who won the 10th over Republican Mark Obenshain 51-49 percent. In the blue wave 2017 election, Herring won the 10th 56-44 percent over GOP nominee John Adams.

So, the 10th is trending more Democratic. Sturtevant is a top Democratic target. His opponent, Ghazala Hashmi, is a first-generation American and would be the first Muslim woman elected to the Senate. In a campaign ad, Hashmi says she wants to be a “strong progressive voice for our values.”

What’s an incumbent like Sturtevant to do in the face of all this?

If his email fundraising pitch playing off the ill-fated July 9 special legislative session is any indication, Sturtevant intends to run like it’s (almost) 2015 all over again.

With a few twists, of course.

In addition to employing the usual boilerplate about “extremist” gun-grabbing Democrats who will lock you up if your “teenager joins you to hunt,” Sturtevants’ appeal accuses Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) of “exploiting tragedy for political benefit” and seeking to use the Virginia Beach shooting as a means of “partisan political rehabilitation.”

Now that’s cynicism. But it’s not wrong. Exploiting tragedies for political reasons and diverting attention from scandals elsewhere are time-honored traditions in both major parties.

The hard pro-gun hook, though, says Sturtevant and his consultants believe the 2019 race might come down to the same big issue that defined his 2015 victory.

If the appeal ended there, we might have a good test of that theory. But it continues, subjecting recipients to a dose of us-versus-them:

“Do we want Virginia to turn into California or New York?”

Perhaps the Delaware-born Sturtevant didn’t intend to be more Virginia-than-thou. But intended or not, his fundraising appeal may have hit on the real issue that will turn this race.

In a 2017 op-ed, Hashmi said her “true catalyst” for running “came at that moment in the car when I asked myself, am I still accepted in America, as an American?”

“[I]t is important that we understand that Ghazala Hashmi is an American name.”

The 10th District race, then, may be less about guns, Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax and money than about who we — or, more specifically, Chesterfield County voters — want to be.