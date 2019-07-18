

President Trump’s racist attacks on nonwhite lawmakers are exacerbating tensions among moderate and progressive House members. CNN reports that anonymous moderates complained bitterly about how much media coverage those progressive “Squad” members get, which they say distracts from issues they want to talk about.

Sometimes these tensions are more understandable than others. As I argued, it’s inexplicable that moderates would balk at spending time condemning Trump’s racism. On the other hand, the arguments that some moderates have made for breaking with progressives over an impeachment inquiry and funding at the border are somewhat more understandable.

But, since these tensions are unlikely to go away anytime soon, it’s worth looking at some of the structural factors that are causing them.

The simple but difficult truth of the matter is that many of these moderate districts are a lot more Republican leaning than many might think.

I talked to Dave Wasserman, who analyzes House races for the Cook Political Report, for some perspective.

The building blocks of the House majority

The basic reality here is that one of the key pillars of the Democratic majority consists in the 43 seats that Democrats flipped from GOP control in 2018. Those 43 districts are way more conservative on average than the remaining 192 Democratic-held seats are.

You can use the Cook Partisan Voter Index to get a sense of this. The PVI calculates the partisan lean of a given district, relative to the country as a whole, by averaging together the differences between the presidential vote breakdown in the district -- versus the nation as a whole -- in the last two elections.

Because Democrats won the majority by picking up lots of districts Trump carried in 2016, and lots of moderate, suburban and even a few rural districts, the PVI in most of those 43 districts tilts Republican. That is, those districts voted more Republican than the nation as a whole.

We’re talking about districts -- in places like southern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania and upstate New York and southern New Jersey and even Kansas and Oklahoma -- that are +3, +4, +5, +6 or even more Republican-leaning than the country.

What’s the upshot? According to calculations Wasserman shared with me, the average PVI in all 43 of those Democratic-held districts is R+2, meaning on average they tilt two points more Republican leaning than the country.

By contrast, Wasserman tells me, the remaining 192 Dem-controlled districts have a PVI of D+16, meaning on average they’re very Democratic-leaning. That striking disparity is the result of structural factors, such as heavy concentrations of Democratic voters due to geographic sorting.

Now let’s take the members of “the Squad.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s New York district has a PVI of D+29. Ayanna Pressley’s Massachusetts district has a PVI of D+14. Rashida Tlaib’s Michigan district has a PVI of +32. And Ilhan Omar’s Minnesota district has a PVI of D=26. Those are very Democratic-leaning districts.

Why are the 43 districts that Democrats flipped so much more Republican leaning? One reason, Wasserman points out, is that the median House district overall is 5 points more Republican leaning than the nation as a whole, due to gerrymandering and structural factors (again like geographic sorting). Also see Eric Levitz on the deeper factors in our politics and history that have brought this about.

House progressives pull the presidential primaries leftward

All this explains another phenomenon we’re seeing: The high profile of the most progressive members appears to be having at least as much influence on what the Democratic presidential candidates are doing as on what the House is doing. By activating the base through social media and other means, progressive members are creating incentives for the presidential candidates to embrace more progressive policies, even as the moderate House bloc remains resistant.

The reason for this, Wasserman points out, is that much of the Democratic presidential primary fight is fought out on the turf of those 192 districts, which again are far more Democratic leaning. “Those districts get a lot more delegates in the Democratic nomination fight,” Wasserman says.

Now, none of this explains why moderates tend to refrain from embracing more progressive policies that actually have broad public support. But they have their own ideas of what works and what doesn’t in their districts, and from the outside that’s often hard to understand.

But even despite all these deep differences, consensus is possible. House Democrats just passed a $15-per-hour minimum wage bill that gives both progressives and moderates some of what they want. Earlier this year, the Democratic caucus overwhelmingly passed a sweeping package of pro-democracy, anti-corruption reforms that are good, consensus policies. On immigration, Democrats should be able to unite behind things like more aid to Central America and beefed up legal and social services for migrants.

Still, as all these numbers show, we’re dealing with some very deep structural tensions here that will continue to roil House Democrats. And they aren’t going away anytime soon.