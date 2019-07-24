Opinion writer

* Robert Costa and Mike DeBonis report on the GOP’s totally expected transformation into a pro-deficit party:

In 2011, with the nation still climbing back from the Great Recession, Republicans threatened global markets by refusing to raise the federal debt limit unless President Barack Obama and the Democrats agreed to steep across-the-board spending cuts for years to come. Eight years later — and $7.7 trillion more in debt — President Trump and GOP lawmakers have agreed this week to lift the debt ceiling again without a fuss, and with hundreds of billions in new spending on top of it. The deal marks a significant capitulation to Trump after years of brinkmanship from Republicans claiming the mantle of fiscal responsibility, underscoring the president’s far-reaching hold over his party and a disregard for the budget-cutting and debt reduction that conservatives long claimed as priorities.

This is only a surprise if you know nothing about how Republicans toggle back and forth between increasing the deficit and saying they’re deeply concerned about the deficit with every change in the Oval Office. It’s as predictable as the sunrise.

* Marc Caputo reports on Joe Biden’s new push to retain his African-American support:

He dished out soul food at Dulan’s on Crenshaw, an iconic Los Angeles restaurant, talked youth empowerment in New Orleans and basked in the endorsement of a senior black congresswoman from Texas. In advance of speeches this week to the NAACP in Detroit and the Urban League in Indianapolis, he released a criminal justice plan that addresses concerns many African Americans have about his past record, including his role on the 1994 crime bill. The campaign then touted the plan in a web ad featuring an African American adviser. Amid signs that his sizable advantage among black voters is slipping, Joe Biden has embarked on a coast-to-coast blitz to shore up his position.

Right now, African-Americans are the heart of Biden’s support. If they desert him for some other candidate or combination of candidates, he’s in big trouble.

* Amanda Marcotte argues that Robert Mueller’s reticence offered a powerful demonstration of why an impeachment inquiry is necessary.

* Maxwell Tani and Andrew Kirell report that many of the questions Republican members of Congress asked in today’s hearings came right from Sean Hannity.

* Rick Hasen looks at a major loss for voting rights in Texas.

* Sikha Dalmia explains how conservatives are abandoning some of the bedrock principles of the American creed.

* The latest Economist/YouGov poll has Biden at 25 percent, Warren at 18, Sanders at 13, and Harris at 9.

* Jane Coaston unpacks the Republican argument that they only united behind a racist because liberals kept falsely accusing them of racism.

* Ian Millhiser spins out a nightmare scenario for Democrats that’s even worse than Trump winning reelection next year.

* Nancy Scola and Steven Overly report that the Federal Trade Commission has reached a $5 billion settlement with Facebook over privacy violations.

* And Dan Mangan reports that Bernie Madoff has asked Trump to reduce his sentence. I like scammers who weren’t caught, OK?