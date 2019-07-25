Opinion writer

* Felicia Sonmez reports on the latest efforts Democrats are making to figure out what the White House is up to:

A bitterly divided House Oversight Committee voted along party lines Thursday to subpoena White House work communications sent via personal email and cellphone, amid questions about whether the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in law Jared Kushner violated federal record-keeping laws. The 23-to-16 vote came after House Democrats earlier this month asked the White House for copies of all work communications sent via nonofficial means, in an expansion of their investigation into Trump administration officials’ use of personal email and encrypted applications to communicate. “I don’t know how to say this any differently: We have laws. And the laws say we keep official records,” House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) said during a heated debate before Thursday’s vote.

That this should divide members makes no sense, because I know that strict adherence to proper government email protocols is something Republicans care passionately about.

* Craig Timberg and Tony Romm report that Iran sees what Russia has done and wants a piece of the action:

That March 16 tweet, directed to a Hawaii congressman, was not the work of an American voter venting her frustration. The account, “@AliciaHernan3,” was what disinformation researchers call a “sock puppet” — a type of fictitious online persona used by Russians when they were seeking to influence the 2016 presidential election. But it was Iranians, not Russians, who created @AliciaHernan3, complete with a picture of a blonde woman with large, round-framed glasses and a turtleneck sweater. It was one of more than 7,000 phony accounts from Iran that Twitter has shut down this year alone. And Iran is far from the only nation that has, within its borders, substantial capacity to wage Russian-style influence operations in the United States ahead of next year’s election. That means American voters are likely to be targeted in the coming campaign season by more foreign disinformation than ever before, say those studying such operations.

Well, as long as they do it in support of Donald Trump’s reelection, the administration will be fine with it.

* Hamed Aleaziz reports on the Mexican man who died while in ICE custody.

* Joshua Green gives us the deeply reported Elizabeth Warren profile we’ve been waiting for.

* Matt Gertz explains how Republicans got their entire script for the Mueller hearings from Fox News.

* Perry Bacon Jr. takes a deep dive into the question of whether Trump’s use of white identity politics actually works.

* Alan Abramowitz looks ahead and offers some projections about how the race for Congress could go in 2020.

* Tom Nichols documents how Republicans made fools of themselves at the Mueller hearings.

* Eric Boehlert argues that the New York Times’ obsession with white voters helps amplify Trump’s racism.

* Will Bunch examines the powerful effect of mass protests in Puerto Rico and wonders why it can’t happen here.

* David Drucker talks to Republicans who worry that Kamala Harris could be the next Obama.

* Philip Bump runs down the history of government officials warning us about Russian designs on our elections.

* John Stoehr takes the press to task for how it covered the Mueller hearings.

* Ian Millhiser explains what’s wrong with the impeachment power, in a piece that will annoy impeachment advocates.

* Ryan Cooper exposes the intellectual hollowness of hot new “conservative nationalist” Sen. Josh Hawley’s attacks on “cosmopolitanism.”

* And Will Young explains how Jerry Falwell Jr. ruthlessly crushes any hint of dissent at Liberty University, and how it got worse after Falwell signed on with Donald Trump in 2016