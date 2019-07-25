

An assortment of the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, after the announcement of Boris Johnson winning the race to become Britain's next prime minister. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images)

Like any incoming world leader, Boris Johnson has received plenty of congratulatory messages from fellow politicians around the world since becoming British prime minister this week. But the one he got from Iran’s top diplomat — at a moment of unparalleled tension between Tehran and London — must have been unexpected.

Following news of Johnson’s victory, the Islamic republic’s opportunistic foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, tweeted: “The May govt’s seizure of Iranian oil at behest of US is piracy, pure & simple. I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM.”

The May govt's seizure of Iranian oil at behest of US is piracy, pure & simple.



I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM.



Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline.These are our waters & we will protect them pic.twitter.com/svEqmEHQBM — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 23, 2019

Zarif’s message suggests that Tehran sees Britain as its next best chance for relaunching its deteriorating relationship with the West. But why? Strangely enough, Johnson’s own back story with Iran, and the political baggage it created for him, could provide the best shot at decreasing tensions and averting another war in the Middle East.

How Johnson handles Iran in his opening days at No. 10 Downing Street could also determine his subsequent term in office — not to mention the fate of one British family.

Johnson inherits a tense standoff with Tehran, since both countries have seized vessels belonging to the other over the past month. On July 4, the British Royal Marines took custody in Gibraltar of an Iranian tanker that was believed to be delivering oil to Syria. It did so, Iran says, at the behest of the United States.

In blatant retaliation, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps boarded a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on July 19. Iranian state television broadcast dramatic footage of the raid along with members of the ship’s crew. They’ve now become Iran’s latest foreign hostages.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made clear on Wednesday that a deal to release the captured ships is on the table: “If they are committed to international frameworks and abandon some actions, including what they did in Gibraltar, they will receive a proper response from Iran,” Rouhani told his cabinet. What remains unclear, though, is whether Johnson has the political will and acumen to pull off real negotiations with Tehran.

What Johnson does have in his favor is experience, albeit not exactly positive.

During his stint as foreign secretary (2016-2018), Johnson traveled to Iran to negotiate the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British aid worker and young mother unjustly imprisoned by the Iranian authorities when she returned to her homeland to visit her family in 2016.

Sadly, Johnson’s efforts to win Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom backfired — not least because it was the then-foreign secretary’s own thoughtless remark that gave the Iranian regime an excuse to double down on the British aid worker’s captivity.

“When I look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism, as I understand it,” Johnson said in London in November of 2017 — apparently failing to understand that the notion of a Briton “teaching journalism” played directly to the worst instincts of paranoid Iranian officialdom.

Johnson’s assertion — which was, by the way, untrue — gave the authorities a ready-made excuse for imposing an even harsher sentence on Zaghari-Ratcliffe. They even cited Johnson’s words as proof of the allegations against her.

The public outcry in Britain was immediate, prompting Johnson’s trip to Tehran the following month. At first, there was great hope that he had brokered her release, but that proved premature. Nearly two years later, she remains in Tehran’s Evin prison.

It’s widely regarded as Johnson’s biggest screw-up, and on this week, 231 members of Parliament signed a letter calling on him to make her freedom, and that of other British nationals held abroad, one of his first priorities in his new job.

231 MPs have written to both men who could be the next Prime Minister. Our message is simple. We ask that they do all in their power to bring Nazanin home. #FreeNazanin pic.twitter.com/w8FAeZd022 — Tulip Siddiq (@TulipSiddiq) July 23, 2019

Yet the impasse over Zaghari-Ratcliffe — not to mention the ships — could give Johnson good reason to open communications with the Iranians, who have ruled out any talks with the United States under current conditions. If the British prime minister can make progress, that could pave the way for a fresh start between Tehran and the West. His 2017 trip makes him the highest-level Western leader to have had direct dealings inside Iran in years.

“Given the uncertainties ahead for the U.K., this is an opportunity for Johnson to demonstrate leadership domestically and abroad by de-escalating tensions with Iran and demonstrating the effectiveness of dialogue,” Dina Esfandiary, a fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, told me. “In addition, he could use his relationship with Trump to further encourage de-escalation between the U.S. and Iran.”

The fact that Johnson enjoys a good relationship with the Trump administration is something few of his European counterparts can claim. President Trump could hardly fault Johnson for freeing a compatriot from captivity. (The U.S. president brags about all the hostages he has managed to free during his term.)

If the prime minister can use that opening to get the West and Iran talking again, the resulting momentum could boost his term in office, restore Britain’s waning credibility as an international player — and just possibly help to avoid a war.

And if Johnson ends up restoring an innocent woman to her long-suffering family, thereby making amends for his worst gaffe as Britain’s foreign secretary — well, what’s not to like?

