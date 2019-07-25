

Even as Mueller-mania continues unabated, we mustn’t lose sight of the significance of a new judicial ruling that just temporarily blocked one of President Trump’s most dangerous and indefensible moves yet.

On Wednesday night, a federal judge ordered a hold on Trump’s odious new rule that is designed to effectively end asylum-seeking at the southern border. The judge hasn’t yet ruled on the merits, and the hold will be appealed.

The reason the order is important is that it unmasks the deep cruelty and bad faith at the core of Trump’s immigration agenda in a particularly striking way: The judge flatly declares that the administration must know, based on the available empirical data, that the policy would put untold migrants at serious risk.

The administration knows this, the judge suggests -- yet went ahead with the policy anyway.

The order, by U.S. district judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco district court, temporarily blocked a new administration rule that renders migrants ineligible for asylum if they don’t first apply for asylum in a country they pass through on the way to the U.S., with narrow exceptions.

This means migrants fleeing Honduras or El Salvador would have to apply in Mexico or Guatemala, and migrants fleeing Guatemala would have to apply in Mexico. In practice, most will apply in Mexico.

This is an extreme move. Under current law, any person on U.S. soil -- including undocumented immigrants who just crossed or were detained in the interior -- who requests asylum or expresses fear of persecution if returned must be granted an asylum interview.

The new policy would effectively end this commitment -- and with it the broader commitment, enshrined in international human rights documents and in U.S. law, to the principle that anyone fleeing in desperation to U.S. soil is entitled to appeal for refuge and get a fair hearing.

The order concludes that the policy flouts the law as intended by Congress. Officials had argued that the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) allows the administration to set “conditions” on eligibility for asylum. The “condition” here was migrants must first apply for asylum in another country, and be denied.

But the law also requires that those conditions must be consistent with statute. And the judge blocked the policy, concluding that the challengers, led by the American Civil Liberties Union, have a good chance of winning on the merits.

The judge agreed with the challengers’ argument that the new rule is inconsistent with the law. The INA expressly denotes only two scenarios in which asylum can be denied on the basis of having passed through another country: When the U.S. has a “safe third country” agreement with that country, or when the asylum seeker is already “firmly resettled” there.

The vast majority of asylum seekers won’t meet those conditions, since we don’t have such an agreement with Guatemala or Mexico, and since they won’t be firmly resettled in either. The order concluded the new regulation is inconsistent with the statute on that basis.

More cruelty and bad faith

But here’s the striking thing. The order also concludes the regulation is unjustified, based on the administration’s failure to show that safely applying for and getting asylum in Mexico is even feasible. This flouts the will of Congress, which made ineligibility for asylum only contingent on migrants actually having a real and safe third country option.

The order notes that the administration’s efforts to illustrate that this is feasible failed on the facts, concluding that the totality of the empirical evidence shows precisely the opposite:

The bulk of the administrative record consists of human rights organizations documenting in exhaustive detail the ways in which those seeking asylum in Mexico are (1) subject to violence and abuse from third parties and government officials, (2) denied their rights under Mexican and international law, and (3) wrongly returned to countries from which they fled persecution. Yet, even though this mountain of evidence points one way, the agencies went the other.

Immigration lawyer David Leopold argued to me that in effect, the judge is saying the administration is trying to pursue a policy in the full affirmative knowledge that it would “put asylum seekers in harm’s way.”

“This is ironic, considering that the president is charged with upholding the law that protects refugees in need of safe haven,” Leopold told me. “We seem to have come to a point where asylum seekers must go to a federal judge to protect them from this White House.”

This might be the most clear cut illustration yet that Trump’s real agenda is to reduce the number of asylum seekers and refugees who end up gaining protected status here, even or especially among those who legitimately qualify for it, no matter what the consequences for them.

This latest is part of a broader pattern, in which Trump and immigration adviser Stephen Miller have pursued this agenda even when the facts point the other way or even when the consequences are known to be potentially horrible.

The thinly-veiled Muslim ban went forward despite internal analyses showing its national security rationale was bogus. When officials were in process of slashing refugee flows, Miller actively intervened to bury internal data showing refugees are a net economic positive (they may now cut refugee flows to near-zero). And the administration moved forward with family incarceration as an explicit deterrent to migrants, even after internal warnings that it could traumatize children.

It remains to be seen whether the block on this latest horror will be sustained. But the cruelty and bad-faith at the core of this policy is really something to behold, which is quite an achievement, given how deeply saturated Trump’s broader immigration agenda is in both.