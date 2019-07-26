Opinion writer

* Heather Long reports on indications the economy is turning so-so:

The U.S. economy slowed in the spring, falling to a level that most economists consider healthy but that President Trump has often declared inadequate. The economy grew at a 2.1 percent annual rate in the second quarter, a downgrade from the first quarter’s surprisingly strong 3.1 percent pace and setting the stage for what could be a more tepid pace of growth the rest of the year. The middling results could pose a problem for Trump, who promised the economy could grow at 3 percent — or higher — every year during his tenure and is making the economy a centerpiece of his reelection campaign. Still, Trump described Friday’s report as “not bad” and predicted the economy is “set to zoom.” But many economists say the nation appears to be settling back into a level of just over 2 percent annual growth, which they describe as solid but not extraordinary, since it has been the norm for much of the recovery.

Fake news! 2.1 percent growth is the highest in history!

* Maggie Severns and Derek Willis report on a perfect illustration of the epidemic of grift in the conservative movement:

After recruiting thousands of donors for the American Conservative Union — the powerful organization behind the annual CPAC conference — a Republican political operative pushed the same contributors to give millions to a PAC that promised to go after then-President Barack Obama, but then steered much of their donations to himself and his partners. The PAC, called the Conservative Majority Fund, has raised nearly $10 million since mid-2012 and continues to solicit funds to this day, primarily from thousands of steadfast contributors to conservative causes, many of them senior citizens. But it has made just $48,400 in political contributions to candidates and committees. Public records indicate its main beneficiaries are the operative Kelley Rogers, who has a history of disputes over allegedly unethical fundraising, and one of the largest conservative fundraising companies, InfoCision Management Corp., which charged millions of dollars in fundraising fees.

The roots of this stuff go back a half century; all along, there have been conservatives who saw their own voters as a bunch of gullible marks just waiting to be separated from their money.

* Lachlan Markay reports on how members of Congress retire, become lobbyists, and then use their leftover campaign cash to influence current members of Congress.

* Adam Serwer has a good piece excoriating the press coverage of the Mueller hearings, illustrating that the media has adopted Trump’s reality-show standards.

* Joshua Matz has a good clarifying piece on today’s events in the House Judiciary Committee, illustrating that it has already begun its impeachment inquiry whether people realize it or not.

* Corey Brettschneider explains how the Mueller hearings illustrate that an impeachment inquiry must get underway.

* Jonathan Capehart says if Democrats want to impeach Trump, they have to create more public pressure for it.

* John Stoehr has a Twitter thread with a balanced look at some of the complexities at the core of the question of whether to impeach that are often overlooked.

* Amina Dunn has data showing that Democratic voters are divided about whether we should move toward a single payer health care system or have a mix of public and private programs.

* Rick Hasen warns that the Supreme Court could soon overturn all limits on campaign finance.

* P.R. Lockhart takes a look at the plan to help indigenous communities released by Julián Castro, a first among the Democratic candidates.

* Angie Maxwell explains how the story of the “Southern strategy” is more complicated than you think.

* And Jeff Stein reminds us that when a congressional committee requested Richard Nixon’s tax returns in 1973, the IRS turned them over the same day.