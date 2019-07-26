

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Media critic

Late-night host Stephen Colbert, the Atlantic’s Adam Serwer, Walter Shaub and many others have slammed the national media’s coverage of Wednesday’s hearings featuring former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. The gist? That reporters were too focused on appearances, the frequently halting performance of Mueller himself and the dubious prospects that the testimony would leave a mark on the U.S. public.

Particular scorn fell on New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Adam Goldman for discussing that last question:

As it turned out, the Mueller stuff lasted primarily as a media story. The Post’s Aaron Blake on Thursday pointed to an exchange between Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and Mueller regarding the requisite criteria for obstruction of justice. So unprepared was Mueller that he couldn’t reprise the guts of his own report. Optics, meet substance!

There’s always room for improvement in how the media handles the Humongous Hearings — James B. Comey, Michael Cohen, Mueller — that have come to mark our times. But the idea that the “media” favors optics over substance on all things Mueller is a laugher. And, for evidence, we need look no further than the report itself.

Among many other things, the Mueller report confirms a media obsession with meaningful stories about the current administration. In a two-part series in May on the media dimensions of the report, the Erik Wemple Blog came up with this incomplete list of stories credited or confirmed in the report:

Reporting by The Post and the Daily Beast about some strange goings-on in the Seychelles during the presidential transition involving “Trumpworld associate” and Blackwater founder Erik Prince and a Russian fund manager; reporting by The Post about a change to the Republican Party platform regarding Ukraine; reporting by CNN on how U.S. intelligence chiefs had briefed Trump on the Steele dossier during the presidential transition; the Wall Street Journal’s reporting on an effort to track down Hillary Clinton’s missing emails; BuzzFeed’s investigation of the Trump Tower Moscow project; reporting by The Post and the New York Times on the lies told by Michael Flynn; an account by the Smoking Gun of the hacking of the Republican National Committee; a report in The Post about a German hacker with close ties to WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange; reporting by the New York Times on the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation; reporting by the New York Times on the extensive cooperation of [Donald] McGahn with the Mueller investigation, as well as the centrality of Trump’s tweets to the obstruction inquiry; reporting by the New York Times and The Post on the Comey memos, and the president’s dictating of a misleading memo about the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, not to mention the original scoop on that meeting.

That list doesn’t include reporting by the New York Times on Trump’s order to have Mueller fired, The Post’s scoop on Trump coming under scrutiny for obstruction of justice and other examples.

None of this is to diminish Mueller’s contribution. His report is a tribute to the power of subpoenas, persistence and clear legal writing. And to the merits of crediting substantive coverage by the media.

Watch:

Read more:

Erik Wemple: Republican lawmaker complains to Mueller about lack of Fox News in his report

Erik Wemple: ‘Racially charged’: Reuters is struggling with descriptions of Trump’s racist tweets