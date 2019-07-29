Opinion writer

* Heather Long reports that the Fed is about to give Trump what he wants:

The Federal Reserve this week is all but certain to cut interest rates despite unemployment being at historic lows, a highly unusual action that is shaping up to be the biggest gamble of Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell’s brief tenure as leader of the world’s most powerful economic institution. Many economists say the Fed is acting prudently to prolong the economic expansion, which this month became the longest in U.S. history. Yet the support is far from unanimous. Some economists, Fed officials and people on Main Street say the Fed’s action will benefit the stock market more than the real economy. And they argue cutting rates would introduce risks that could worsen the next downturn.

If the economy does turn down, Trump will find a way to blame them anyway.

* Aaron Rupar explains just how on-brand the president was today:

President Donald Trump began a White House signing ceremony for legislation extending the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund by exaggerating (to put it charitably) his role in the 9/11 response efforts. He ended it by joking about the possibility of structures collapsing under the feet of first responders and their families. It was incredibly gauche. It was classic Trump.

Trump has a long history of exploiting 9/11 for personal gain and lying about it, in case you were wondering.

* Cameron Joseph interviews blue-collar whites in Michigan who have had it with Trump.

* Laurence Tribe explains how the impeachment process has already begun.

* Kelly Weill and Audrey McNamara report that the alleged mass shooter in Gilroy posted on social media about a far-right book just before the shooting.

* Kori Schake reports on a key indicator of just how badly Trump is alienating America’s allies, and how hard that will be to repair.

* Max Boot is good in demonstrating how Dan Coats was a casualty of President Trump’s war on truth.

* Dror Ladin explains why the legal battle over Trump’s border wall is far from over.

* Julian Zelizer breaks down what each candidate has at stake in this week’s debates.

* Andrew Sprung offers a useful taxonomy for understanding the Democratic presidential candidates’ health care plans.

* Anna North examines a poll showing Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris to be the Democratic candidates primary voters find the most likable.

* Joan Walsh takes a deep dive into Kamala Harris’ toughness and craftiness, and shows how these traits have been present for a long time.

* Steven Vogel explains how liberals should be thinking about how to reshape markets towards desired ends, rather than just mitigate their abuses.

* And Kevin Kruse explains how Trump’s rallies are even more dangerous than George Wallace’s were.