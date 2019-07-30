Opinion writer

* Just as President Trump promised, we’re going to win so much, you’re going to get tired of winning:

President Trump said Tuesday that a new trade deal with China might not come until after the 2020 elections, a significant departure from more than a year of trying to exert pressure on the world’s second-largest economy. His comments were the latest in rapidly evolving, and sometimes contradictory, strategic shifts. Less than two months ago, he announced that a huge crackdown against China was imminent. On Tuesday, he suggested that further action could be more than a year away, and everything could change based on whether he is reelected. In a series of Twitter posts, Trump accused China of delaying negotiations, which began in earnest last December. Even as Trump’s chief trade advisers resumed talks in Shanghai, the president’s tweets suggested a deal may be further away than it had seemed in recent months.

Surely this is merely the latest iteration of Trump’s masterful strategic use of disruption and chaos to keep his adversaries off balance.

* Maria Sacchetti reports on the latest Trump administration horror:

Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union told a federal judge Tuesday that the Trump administration has taken nearly 1,000 migrant children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border since the judge ordered the United States government to curtail the practice more than a year ago. In a lengthy court filing in U.S. District Court in San Diego, lawyers wrote that one migrant lost his daughter because a U.S. Border Patrol agent claimed that he had failed to change the girl’s diaper. Another migrant lost his child because of a conviction on a malicious destruction of property charge with alleged damage of $5. One father, who lawyers say has a speech impediment, was separated from his 4-year-old son because he could not clearly answer Customs and Border Proection agents’ questions. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has said that family separations remain “extraordinarily rare” and occur only when the adults pose a risk to the child because of their criminal record, a communicable disease, abuse or neglect. ...the ACLU and others say federal immigration and border agents are splitting up families for minor alleged offenses — including traffic violations — and urged the judge Tuesday to clarify when such separations should be allowed to occur.



This adds to the tally of around 2,700 children who were already separated from their parents last yeat -- at least, that we know about.

* Hamed Aleaziz reports that acting Department of Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan is set to press Guatemalan officials on how they’ll execute a deal with Trump for asylum seekers to stay there, which raises questions about whether this deal is really workable at all without putting migrants in serious danger.

* Kat Tenbarge reports that some prominent Democrats are rethinking how to respond to Trump’s racism and hate-tweeting: Stop responding at all, even to the point of unfollowing him.

* Meanwhile, a new Quinnipiac poll finds that American voters believe by 51-45 that Trump is a racist. Among college educated whites, that’s 54-43; among independents, it’s 56-38; and among women, it’s 59-36.

* Michael Tesler has a great look at Republican denial that Trump is racist, and how that fits into a long American tradition of denying racism.

* Mitch McConnell is very angry over getting called out for refusing to protect our elections from another foreign attack, but Steve Benen does a nice job detailing why the criticism of McConnell is absolutely legitimate and on target.

* Simon Rosenberg asks a good question: Are news organizations thinking hard, right now, about how to prepare for the massive onslaught of disinformation that 2020 will bring?

* Matt Ford argues persuasively that Trump’s immigration policies and attacks on nonwhite lawmakers are really about undermining the very foundations of multiracial democracy.

* Daniel Drezner takes a very skeptical look at Elizabeth Warren’s new trade policy, noting that she seems to be playing footsie with Trumpism to a far greater degree than political reality calls for.

* David Roberts brings us Jay Inslee’s latest climate proposals, explaining how he has now basically shown what a real Green New Deal agenda can look like. It’s another sign that having a candidate focused only on climate change has great value.

* And Daniel Dale and Tara Subramaniam document that Trump made 78 false claims last week, including 24 about the Mueller investigation alone. Our handy Plum Line calculator tells us that this is an average of more than 10 lies per day.