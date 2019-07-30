

Once Daniel Coats hangs it up, the intelligence community will be ripe for politicization. “Democrats have said he is unqualified and too overtly political, and even some Republicans privately said they thought [Rep. John] Ratcliffe was the wrong choice, according to people familiar with their thinking. Senator Richard M. Burr, Republican of North Carolina and the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, waited nearly a day to publicly congratulate Mr. Ratcliffe, a subtle sign of discontent with the shake-up.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) desperately tries to hang his hat on a lame accusation. “McConnell Defends Himself Against ‘Moscow Mitch’ Criticism in Furious Floor Speech: ‘This Modern-Day McCarthyism is Toxic.'” It’s not McCarthyism if it’s true.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) shows how to hang McConnell’s intransigence around his neck: “So here’s an easy way for Leader McConnell to silence the critics who accuse him of blocking election security: Stop blocking it. Leader McConnell doesn’t have to put the bills that we have proposed, Democrats, or the bill the House has passed, there are bipartisan bills — and we can debate the issue. America’s democracy is at risk when a foreign power interferes.”

Republicans who hang back now have no excuse for their racist leader. “[The Rev. Al] Sharpton said that Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings and the people of Baltimore ‘in the most bigoted and racist way.’ ‘He’s like a child somebody says something he reacts, he’s thin-skinned and not really matured that well,’ Sharpton said.” Agreed.

She should hang in there, ignoring calls from the left to follow Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over the left-wing cliff. “Under ‘KamalaCare,’ [Sen. Kamala D.] Harris calls for building on an existing and popular government program, Medicare Advantage, over the 10-year implementation period — eventually allowing Americans to choose between the public plan and certified private Medicare plans to achieve universal coverage.”

This could be critical when the Republicans try to hang the “socialist” sign over her head. “Kamala Harris released a plan Monday for a single-payer health care system that is designed to address some Democratic moderates’ concerns with the sweeping Medicare for All bill championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders. . . . What it does, effectively, is transform Sanders’ bill into something that could be more palatable for many party moderates who have been hesitant to embrace a dramatic remaking of the US health care system.”

Republicans should hang their heads in shame. “Exploiting racial tension has been a successful strategy for [President] Trump and many other politicians, but open racism is, in addition to its moral repugnance, a risky electoral ploy.”