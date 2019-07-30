Columnist

Massive protests forced Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to tender his resignation last week. Meanwhile, 1,500 miles north, a far more powerful and far more disgraceful politician also elected in 2016 is not facing any substantial protests and might be on his way to reelection. What a cosmic injustice. Rosselló never did anything one-tenth as awful as what President Trump does on a routine basis. I am struggling to wrap my head around why so many people protested Rosselló and so few are protesting Trump.

The cause of Rosselló’s downfall was a vast trove of his text messages with aides that were leaked and published. Among other offensive comments, Rosselló referred to the former speaker of the New York City Council using the Spanish word for “whore,” joked about shooting the mayor of San Juan (a political opponent), and gave the middle finger to a federal financial oversight board. One of Rossello’s aides — not the governor himself — made a homophobic slur about Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and a disgusting joke about growing piles of bodies at the morgue after Hurricane Maria in September 2017: "Now that we are on the subject, don’t we have some cadavers to feed our crows?”

In no way am I defending these shocking comments. But this is genuine locker-room talk that is far less egregious than Trump’s grotesque boasts about sexually assaulting women. Trump’s alleged offenses extend, of course, well beyond the rhetorical: He has been accused of sexual misconduct by 16 women, including one accusation of rape. Rosselló has not been accused of sexual misconduct even once.

You know what else Rosselló didn’t do? He did not demand that women of color should “go back” to where they come from. He did not suggest that “no human being would want to live” in Baltimore, a city with a large African American population. He did not use dehumanizing, hysterical language to attack immigrants and people of color. In fact, Rosselló has never been accused of racism, period. Trump has made racism a defining feature of his presidency.

There are many other differences between Rosselló and Trump — and all of them favor Rosselló. The Puerto Rican governor has not sought foreign help to win election. He has not lied in public an average of 12.4 times a day. He has not praised foreign despots such as Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He has not created chaos in his own government by failing to fill top slots and firing senior officials at a record pace. He has not defied congressional subpoenas. He has not attempted to spend money that was not appropriated by legislators. He has not granted a security clearance to his son-in-law over the objections of career officials.

Both Rosselló and Trump have been tarred by corruption scandals. The FBI arrested two former Puerto Rican officials and three of their cronies on charges of stealing $15.5 million in federal funds. That’s bad, but so far there’s no evidence that Rosselló was personally involved. In Trump’s case, his former campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, personal lawyer and former national security adviser are all convicted felons — and there is ample evidence that Trump was intimately involved in the hush-money payments that landed attorney Michael Cohen in prison. Trump himself has been credibly accused of obstruction of justice and violating federal campaign-finance laws. As of this writing, 1,024 former federal prosecutors have said that Trump would have warranted prosecution if not for a Justice Department opinion that a sitting president can’t be indicted. So far there is no indication that Rosselló has done anything that warrants criminal prosecution.

Both Rosselló and Trump are fiscally profligate — but Trump, again, is worse. Puerto Rico piled up $129 billion in debt and unfunded pensions, mostly before Rosselló took office. Trump has added more than $2 trillion in debt just since taking office — and is on track for $4 trillion more.

So, if Rosselló didn’t do anything remotely as terrible as Trump, why has he been forced out? It’s partly because Rosselló’s callous comments are at odds with his squeaky-clean image as an MIT-trained technocrat. By contrast, boorishness is part of Trump’s political brand. It’s also partly because Rosselló has a sense of shame and apologized for his bad language. Trump’s philosophy is always to double down rather than to back down. But I suspect the biggest difference between Rosselló and Trump is simply this: The Puerto Rican economy contracted by 4.7 percent in 2018, while the national economy grew by 2.9 percent.

Puerto Rico’s economic woes are no more Rosselló’s doing than the success of the U.S. economy is Trump’s, but people’s sense of financial well-being affects how they view their leaders’ misconduct. President Richard M. Nixon might not have been forced out if the United States weren’t mired in a recession in 1974. If there were any justice in the world, Trump would have long ago suffered Rosselló’s fate of resigning in disgrace. But because our bellies are full and our 401(k)s are growing, our sense of justice has been dulled. Thus Trump is free to continue undermining our democracy and poisoning our society without worrying about protesters paralyzing the capital. If only moral outrage could be exported from Puerto Rico.

