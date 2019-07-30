

President Trump has said many a ridiculous thing. But his South Lawn growl about Baltimore, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), corruption and “thousands of phone calls from African Americans” was the Burj Khalifa of bull. Nothing epitomized that more than when he said, “I’m the least racist person you’ll find anywhere in the world.”

Okay, saying you’re “the least racist person” is an admission to some racism. But who are we kidding? If you didn’t burst out laughing at the assertion, you don’t know what racism is.

Racism is telling four congresswomen of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four are American citizens, three of them were born here and one immigrated here when she was 12. Racism is standing back for 13 seconds as Trump supporters chant “Send her back!” about the latter congresswoman at a campaign rally. Racism is always applying words like “infested” or “invasion” to communities of color — and not to white communities. Racism is continuing a racist rant against an American city, its African American congressman and another black civil rights leader because you believe that it will appeal to your base. Racism is questioning the citizenship of the first black president of the United States. And if you’re still not clear, racism is saying there were “very fine people” among the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and Ku Klux Klan members who marched on Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017 — the last day of the life of Heather Heyer, who was killed when a white supremacist rammed his car into the crowd of counter-protesters Heyer was a part of.

No matter how much he denies it, the president of the United States is a racist. We see it. We hear it. We know what racism is.

