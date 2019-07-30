

CNN moderators have no shortage of topics on which to query Democratic contenders on Tuesday and Wednesday night. With an eye toward subjects not covered in the first round of debates and candidates’ vulnerabilities, here are some suggestions:

Is there any realistic basis for believing that the Middle East “peace process” can be restarted, and if not, what role can the United States play?

What measures would you take if Iran seizes U.S. or allied nations’ ships operating in international waters?

Was it a mistake not to ratify (or ratify a revised version of) the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have helped push back politically and economically on China?

What specifically is inadequate about the Dodd-Frank regulatory scheme?

After re-entering the Paris climate agreement, how would you apply pressure on other countries to reduce carbon output? Would you apply sanctions to countries that refused to do so?

Do you believe President Trump’s comments that four nonwhite congresswomen should “go back" where they came from, as well as his statements that Baltimore is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" and that “no human being would want to live there,” definitely show he is a racist? What, then, does this say about members of Congress who still support him and voters who will cast ballots for him? Should they be held accountable for his racist remarks and actions?

Secretary Julián Castro, you insist that illegal border crossings be decriminalized, but this was not an issue under the Obama administration (which prioritized deportation of criminals and did not insist on detaining massive numbers of asylum seekers) and would not address family separations in the interior. Why pursue a policy that only gives Republicans a cudgel with which to beat Democrats as weak on border security?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, many economists think your wealth tax would not raise sufficient revenue, in part because the rich can hide their wealth. If it doesn’t raise enough money to pay for your plans, what would you do? Why not equalize the tax rates for capital gains and earned income?

Sen. Kamala Harris, if Congress rejects your proposals on gun safety, would you proceed anyway, and if so, how would this be different than Trump’s executive actions?

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, you acknowledged that you failed to hire enough black police officers in South Bend, Ind., and that the police camera policy was not enforced. Why should voters think you are able to handle problems on a much higher level?

Sens. Warren and Bernie Sanders, if the federal government pays the cost of college, won’t colleges continue raising prices? If students have no skin in the game, are they less likely to complete degrees?

Sen. Harris and Vice President Joe Biden, what would you do today to integrate public schools? Would that include mandatory busing that localities oppose? Does opposition to mandatory busing today make one a racist?

Vice President Biden, you say you are sorry about how Anita Hill was treated while you were chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. What did you do wrong?

Can any of you name any Republican or Republicans you would want to put in your Cabinet or in a senior White House role?

Does the national debt matter? If so, what would you do about it?

