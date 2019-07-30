

Pew Research Center is out with a new survey that provides valuable insight into voters’ views on foreign policy after 2½ years of President Trump’s “America First” gibberish. Pew finds, “Far fewer Americans view North Korea’s nuclear program as a major threat to the well-being of the U.S. than did so two years ago. Over the same period, there also has been a sharp decline in the share saying that [the Islamic State] represents a major threat to the U.S.”

As to North Korea, if the comparison is to Trump’s warmongering threats, the public is right about a reduced threat, even as most Americans — unlike Trump — understand that Pyongyang is not serious about denuclearization. “Nearly six-in-ten Americans (58%) say North Korea’s leaders are not serious in addressing concerns about the country’s nuclear program, while 35% say they are serious. The share doubting the seriousness of North Korea’s leaders has risen from 49% a little more than a year ago — with the increase primarily coming among Democrats.”

On the Islamic State, perhaps Republicans should listen to voters, who have grasped that the reduction in Islamist terrorism — as compared to the increase in terrorism conducted by white nationalists — should prompt us to rethink flawed policies such as the Muslim ban.

There are several takeaways that mirror findings from other polls, including a recent survey and set of focus groups conducted by the Center for American Progress.

First, Pew’s survey suggests there is bipartisan agreement that the threat from China has increased: “Currently 54% say China’s power and influence are a major threat, up from 46% in 2017. In addition, there has been a significant decline in the share saying China is 'not much of problem’ — from 34% last year to 24% today. Over this period, the shares saying either that China is an adversary or that it is a serious problem, have increased." Given how the president has over-promised and under-delivered on China, Democrats would be smart to pound away at this issue in advance of the 2020 election.

Second, Republicans have drunk the Trump Kool-Aid, especially when it comes to Russia:

About a quarter of adults (26%) say they view Russia as an adversary, while a plurality (44%) say they think it is a serious problem, but not an adversary; 26% say they do not think of Russia as a problem. Overall, these views are little changed over the past few years, but the partisan divide in opinion has continued to grow. Democrats are now significantly more likely than Republicans to say Russia is an adversary (34% to 20%, respectively), while Republicans are more than twice as likely as Democrats to say Russia is ‘not much of a problem’ (38% to 14%).

If one wants to get tough on Russia, voters should look to Democrats who are not duty-bound to rationalize Trump’s conduct and to ignore Russian aggression.

Likewise, Trump’s climate-change denial is now Republican dogma, telling voters that, unless they want to throw in their lot with those who deny climate science, they’d better back Democrats. “Among seven global issues included in a new survey, climate change ranks as the top international threat among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (84% say it is major threat) and the lowest-ranked threat among Republicans and Republican leaners (27%).”

Third, just as Trump has increased support for abortion rights and for Obamacare, he seems to have succeeded in convincing Americans that free trade is a good thing, after all. “About two-thirds of Americans (65%) currently say free trade agreements between the U.S. and other countries have been a good thing for the United States — an increase of 9 percentage points over the past year, and a substantial shift in public opinion since the eve of the 2016 election (when roughly equal shares said trade agreements were a good thing — 45% ― as said they were a bad thing — 43%),” Pew found. “Views of free trade agreements are now more positive than at any point in the last decade.” And Trump has also managed to convince voters — unintentionally, of course — that tariffs are a terrible idea: “A majority of Americans (56%) say that increased tariffs between the U.S. and its trading partners have been bad for the country, while just 37% say they have been good for the country.”

Finally, large majorities in both parties want the president to focus more on domestic matters than on foreign affairs. Politicians who understand that foreign policy is critical to our continued security and prosperity, and that strong domestic policy (e.g., functional democracy, shared economic success) is critical to our international leadership need to help voters grasp the connection between the two. While Republicans falsely think we are more respected in the world (polls in other countries say otherwise), the uncomfortable truth remains that Trump’s record of domestic corruption, racism, attacks on a free press and massive debt, as well as his administration’s failure to improve our infrastructure, educational system and its adoption of anti-climate change measures have made us weaker and less respected on the international stage.

