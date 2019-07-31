Opinion writer

* Nick Miroff has a good big-picture look at the administration’s multi-front efforts to shut down asylum:

In court, at the border and through arm-bending negotiations with regional neighbors Mexico and Guatemala, the Trump administration has been devising elaborate new immigration measures to buttress against potential judicial setbacks and the possibility of a new migration surge this fall. The effort proceeds along two main fronts: a long-range push to narrow access to the U.S. asylum system for migrants seeking protection, and a more immediate attempt to create new deterrents by enlisting foreign governments instead of congressional Democrats.

There is almost nothing this administration cares more about and is putting more effort into than shutting America’s doors to people yearning to breathe free.

* Tim Naftali takes us to the private conversation of a current and future president sharing their ideas about race:

The day after the United Nations voted to recognize the People’s Republic of China, then–California Governor Ronald Reagan phoned President Richard Nixon at the White House and vented his frustration at the delegates who had sided against the United States. “Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did,” Reagan said. “Yeah,” Nixon interjected. Reagan forged ahead with his complaint: “To see those, those monkeys from those African countries—damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!” Nixon gave a huge laugh.

You can listen to it yourself. I await Republican explanations of how this didn’t actually represent the views of the sainted Reagan.

* Laura Barrón-López and Alex Thompson note that tonight’s debate will be the first one ever where most participants aren’t white, at a key moment for the Democratic Party on race.

* Kyle Cheney reports that Democrats and the Justice Department have agreed to a schedule by which a court will hear arguments over accessing the Russia investigation’s grand jury material in October.

* Beth Reinhard, Rosalind Helderman, and Marc Fisher report on how the friendship between Trump and accused serial child rapist Jeffrey Epstein was tested when they went after the same Palm Beach property.

* Rosemary Westwood reports on how health officials in Republican-run states are strangling access to abortion.

* Paul Brandus has a great piece pointing out that plenty of places in America are worse off than Baltimore, but Trump doesn’t attack them as hellholes unfit for human habitation because they’re full of his supporters.

* Heather Digby Parton makes an alarming case that Trump’s effort to install John Ratcliffe as his new Director of National Intelligence signals a potential purge.

* Eric Boehlert digs into why the press just isn’t up to the task of properly reporting on Trump’s racist reelection strategy.

* Jonathan Bernstein makes the case that CNN failed miserably in the first Democratic debate.

* Margaret Sullivan gets input from experts on how better debates could be constructed.

* Jeff Spross explains what’s good about Elizabeth Warren’s new trade plan, both in the details and in terms of its big picture effort to create an answer to Trumpism.

* Lee Drutman explains why ranked-choice voting seems to be working pretty well in places like San Francisco where it has been implemented.

* And Ramesh Ponnuru tells conservatives they’re selling their souls to Trump.