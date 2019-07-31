

President Trump with reporters outside the White House on Tuesday. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Opinion writer

How the Democratic nominee talks is as critical as what he or she says. “Democrats need to be able to communicate and attack in the same kind of blunt language that has until now been inappropriate in national politics — or at least not get caught flat-footed when Trump makes a typically rude or crass comment. Blunt and direct does not, however, mean juvenile or immature.”

President Trump’s racist talk isn’t even coherent. “President Donald Trump repeatedly claimed to be the best president ever for black Americans, and said that the ‘African American community’ has called the White House to express their gratitude for, among other things, his series of racist attacks on Baltimore.” The community called?!

Trump has empowered Republicans to adopt racist talking points. “Republican Sen. Rand Paul offered last week to buy Rep. Ilhan Omar a ticket to visit Somalia so ‘she might come back and appreciate America more,’ echoing racist language President Donald Trump recently used to attack the Somalian refugee and three other minority congresswomen.” She lived there and came to this country, Mr. Paul.

Some straight talk. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) explains what drove her to support impeachment. “It is part of a pattern of Republicans in the Senate and in the House choosing this president over their country. You see this pattern over and over again, whether it’s them looking away from his racist tweets or taking away health care from millions of Americans; whether it’s the president bragging about assaults on women, his tightening the economic noose on the middle class, or putting kids in cages. Republicans are willing to put aside everything, including the Constitution and national security, to protect this president.” Yup.

It’s important to talk back. Virginia Del. Ibraheem S. Samirah (D-Fairfax): “Mr. President, you cannot send us back. Virginia is our home.”

If you want to talk about incompetence: “Only two of 11 elevators needed to lift munitions to the deck of the U.S. Navy’s new $13 billion aircraft carrier have been installed, according to a Navy veteran who serves on a key House committee.” This stuff happens when you have a six-month gap between confirmed defense secretaries.

Talk about putting party above country. “Pass legislation, which election security experts say is needed, and risk sparking the president’s ire, or block the legislation — and risk increased Russia election interference and public ridicule. McConnell has decided to stand by Trump.” His cowardice is predictable.