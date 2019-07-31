By Ann Telnaes
Ann Telnaes
Editorial cartoonist
Editorial cartoonist

Sketches from the first night of the CNN Democratic debate in Detroit.


(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

More from Ann Telnaes:

Sketches of the first Democratic debates’ big moments

If Trump went back to where he came from

McCarthy Mitch