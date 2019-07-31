

The Center for American Progress has commissioned another poll examining foreign policy and related issues. Its findings contain some important warnings and reveal surprising opportunities for Democratic candidates and officeholders:

A strong majority of Americans prefer investing more at home and working with allies overseas to the posture of belligerent nationalism and trade wars offered by conservative nationalists. This broad consensus in favor of progressive internationalism rooted at home sees a connection between America’s domestic strength and its ability to successfully compete with rivals abroad—and they believe the United States needs allies to do so effectively. While the core base for nationalist conservative foreign policy strongly backs building barriers between the United States and the rest of world, two-thirds of Americans, or 67 percent, believe the United States will be more competitive against rivals such as China if it works with allies in Europe and Asia while it invests in infrastructure, research and development, and education here at home

Getting into the details of the survey, we see that health care and climate change remain the top issues for Democrats but in third place is combating terrorism (41 percent), which comes in just ahead of jobs (39 percent). Phrases that reference domestic investment and teamwork with allies garner more than 90 percent support. (e.g., “We need to invest in America’s workers and stay true to our values of freedom and opportunity for all so that we can remain strong and competitive in the world.” “America is safer and stronger when we work together with our allies to address shared global challenges like international terrorism, climate change, and new threats like cyberwarfare.”)

All voters, but especially Democrats (65 percent), think “America on its own cannot address the biggest problems in the world today - like climate change, migration, terrorism, global disease, and the spread of nuclear weapons - and we must work closely with our international allies to confront these problems together.”

Democrats want to use military force only as a last resort (33 percent) and really want to stop picking fights with allies (61 percent). Democrats and independents have not fallen under the nationalist/isolationist spell President Trump has cast on Republicans. The following statement gets 56 percent support from Republicans but only 12 percent from Democrats: “Foreigners have taken advantage of America for too long, so we need to fight back by building a wall, restricting all forms of immigration, making other countries pay for their own security, and using tariffs to punish countries that don’t abide by fair trading rules.” Democrats are opposed to spending more on defense, but even Republicans are conflicted on increasing defense spending. On Iran, Republicans are the only group high on the idea of preventive strikes; Democrats and independents remain dead set against such action unless U.S. forces or civilians are attacked.

There is strong bipartisan agreement on using nonmilitary means, especially diplomacy in concert with our allies, rather than use of force. That includes support for foreign aid. On Afghanistan there is bipartisan support for “ending” the war, but when given the option of leaving a counterterrorism force there to address future threats, voters are amenable to a continued presence. There is also bipartisan support for returning to an honest-broker approach to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

On a positive note, there is definite erosion in Republicans’ climate-change denial. Democrats are overwhelmingly in favor of taking measures to halt climate change, but 50 percent of Republicans are as well.

Finally on immigration, there is healthy and bipartisan support for comprehensive immigration reform and for sending aid to “nations like Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras fight the drug dealers, gangs, corruption, and widespread poverty that lead people to abandon their homes and seek a better life in the U.S.”

What does all of this add up to for Democrats?

For starters, Trump is outside the bipartisan mainstream when he hectors for strikes on Iran, squabbles with allies, cuts foreign aid, perpetuates climate-change denial and cheers for tariffs. Democrats are on firm policy and political ground by taking the opposite view.

Beyond that, identifying specific threats (China, terrorism, etc.) and exploring all options short of military action are necessary preconditions to use of force for the vast majority of voters.

In sum, Democrats should have a receptive audience both in the primaries and in the general election by stressing their commitment to investments at home, strict limits on the use of force and expansion of so-called soft power. They should not compete with Trump on protectionism or on pulling up the drawbridge to the outside world. Both are bad ideas and bad politics. Making the case that Trump’s erratic, impulsive and ignorant outbursts threaten our security shouldn’t be a hard lift for Democrats.

