* Kyle Cheney reports that we’ve crossed an important line on impeachment:

The impeachment dam has broken. More than half of House Democrats say they would vote to launch impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a crucial threshold that backers said will require Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reconsider her steadfast opposition. Though Pelosi has given no indication that even a significant majority of House Democrats embracing impeachment proceedings would shift her view, supporters of an inquiry argue that crossing the halfway mark among the caucus is a symbolic boost that could shift the political dynamic.

But wait, I thought the Mueller hearings didn’t have the right “optics”!

* David Lynch, Heather Long, and Damian Paletta report that the president is ready to ramp the trade war back up:

President Trump unexpectedly announced on Thursday that he will impose new tariffs on $300 billion worth of imports from China, effectively taxing every product that Americans buy from China. The president acted one day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer wrapped up two days of talks in Shanghai aimed at a comprehensive trade deal. The White House said on Wednesday that China had confirmed plans to make large purchases of American farm products in a bid to revive negotiations that had collapsed in early May with U.S. officials accusing China of reneging on a nearly complete deal.

Well, it has worked so well so far. What could go wrong?

* Steven Mufson reports that Trump’s choice to run the agency that manages federal lands believes there shouldn’t be any.

* Annie Lowrey explains what conservatives fail to understand about the forces driving immigration (it isn’t the prospect of free health care).

* Jason Sattler says it’s time for Democrats to shove aside the candidates who have no chance of becoming their presidential nominee and get down to business.

* Jonathan Capehart skewers Kirsten Gillibrand for mischaracterizing an op-ed Joe Biden wrote about child care and the family.

* Maggie Astor reports that only seven Democratic candidates have met the higher threshold to be included in the next set of debates, and the number could end up being as low as ten.

* Simon Rosenberg has a big picture look at voters under 45, at why they are trending towards Democrats, and at what that will mean over the long term.

* Jonathan Cohn sorts through what the Democratic “debate” on health care in Detroit last night tells us, and what it doesn’t.

* Marcia Brown tells us who’s advising the Democratic candidates on policy.

* David Dayen says Democrats need to deal with the hospital industry, which will do everything in its power to strangle health insurance reform.

* Michael Brice-Saddler and Reis Thebault have the disturbing story of the North Carolina gun shop that put up a billboard advertising its wares with pictures of The Squad.

* And Tara Burton explains the religious belief in the power of willpower that Donald Trump and Marianne Williamson share.