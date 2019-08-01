

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea fired two short-range missiles toward the East Sea from the Kalma area near the North's eastern port of Wonsan on Wednesday. (Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE/REX)

Shouldn’t this shake Republicans’ confidence that President Trump’s North Korea policy is “working”? “North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. The missile launch was the second in a week, after Pyongyang also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan last Thursday.” Trump is being played.

If the economy is the best ever, why does the Fed need to shake us out of the doldrums? “The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday as it attempted to guard the record-long economic expansion against mounting global risks.”

Democrats could shake up the presidential race by going after Republican rule in red states. “Trump thinks Baltimore’s a hellhole? The data shows Mississippi, a deep red state, is poorly educated and mired in poverty and crime and heavily dependent on federal aid. Of course, because Mississippi’s governor, two senators and three out of four Congressmen are Republicans who are all in the tank for him, Trump won’t say a word. The good people of Mississippi deserve — and should demand — better.”

This sure shakes your faith the Sacklers will be held accountable for their actions. “In a rare filing, the state of Arizona told the Supreme Court Wednesday that it has ‘evidence’ that the Sackler family, which has owned and controlled Purdue Pharma, has transferred billions of dollars from the company in an effort to deplete it and avoid paying claims concerning the prescription opioid painkiller OxyContin that are ‘piling up against it.’”

This might shake investors’ confidence. “Plodding progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China this week is partly the result of a new tactic from Beijing, which increasingly thinks waiting may produce a more-favorable agreement.”

No wonder he cannot shake the racist label. “Trump Quotes Himself While Calling CNN’s Don Lemon ‘Dumb.‘”

Democrats should shake off their attachment to protectionism — and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) should do better. “She didn’t have a response to John Delaney’s point that her approach is ‘so extreme that it will isolate the American economy from the world.’ It’s really not clear that any trade deals could be negotiated under her approach. And what about China, the biggest trade issue of all? What’s her plan there? She didn’t have much to say on this.”

