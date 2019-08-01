

John Ratcliffe, President Trump’s nominee to serve as the next director of national intelligence, faces two high hurdles to earning Senate confirmation.

The first is the Republican representative’s well-earned reputation as a political partisan and a toady to the president, an attribute particularly ill-suited to the job of director of national intelligence (DNI), who must provide objective national security information as opposed to what he or she thinks the president wants to hear.

The second involves charges of Ratcliffe dramatically exaggerating his own experience prosecuting terrorism cases. The allegation is worrisome in itself, but also again particularly with respect to the DNI, who is required by law to have “extensive national security experience.”

As to the charge of toadyism, it is established, and disqualifying in itself.

Ratcliffe, a former U.S. attorney who has represented Texas’s 4th Congressional District since 2015, excoriated former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III during last week’s Judiciary and Intelligence committee hearings, saying that Mueller “managed to violate every principle and the most sacred of traditions about prosecutors" in explaining why his report didn’t exonerate the president.

The argument was ludicrous. Mueller, whose report was prepared for the attorney general, who released it, was legally bound to explain his decision not to bring charges.

Ratcliffe’s position was so ignorant — especially for a former U.S. attorney — and his delivery so vicious, it can be explained only as a patent attempt to curry political favor with the president, whose antipathy towards Mueller is well-known.

The second issue is Ratcliffe’s representation of his pertinent experience, including his core claim that he has “put terrorists in prison.”

As a former U.S. attorney, I find it plausible that there could turn out to be a shred of truth to Ratcliffe’s claim. But in the context of his prospective appointment, it is at best wildly overstated.

In the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, each of the more than 90 U.S. attorney’s offices was required to appoint a prosecutor to coordinate operations of antiterrorism activity within the district. Ratcliffe served in that role from 2004 to 2006 in the Eastern District of Texas. That means his fingerprints would, in some way, have been on any cases related to terrorism — including prosecutions brought under other laws, such as immigration, and therefore not antiterrorism prosecutions as such. (Moreover, there was a well-known apple-polishing incentive during those early years of the George W. Bush administration to maximize the number of such cases.)

But there were few if any actual terrorism prosecutions during Ratcliffe’s time in the Eastern District of Texas, which is far from being a hotbed of anti-Americanism. Moreover, the great majority of cases denominated as “terrorism” consist of domestic offenses with some tenuous connection to hostility to the United States, such as a high school troublemaker who flirts with neo-Nazi ideas on his website. Thus, Ratcliffe’s apparent sole actual prosecution — against a disturbed Iraq veteran for possessing a pipe bomb — has more in common with a typical firearms offense than an international terrorist incident. Such cases do not provide the requisite “national security experience” required for the DNI post.

Ratcliffe did have a small role in a bona fide and important terrorism prosecution, United States v. the Holy Land Foundation, which convicted a Muslim charity for providing material support to Hamas. But Ratcliffe has flagrantly exaggerated his role in that case. He represented that he "convicted individuals funneling money to Hamas.” In fact, he had no role in the original prosecution (which was not in his district, but in Dallas) or in the second, successful prosecution. Instead, he had a discrete role looking into a specific legal issue from the mistrial. Embarrassingly, four former defense attorneys who worked on the cases told ABC News they had no recollection of Ratcliffe.

If any applicant for a career position at the Justice Department had similarly fudged their experience, he or she would lose any chance of ever working there. It is difficult to see why a more lax standard should apply to the director of national intelligence, who more than any public official, needs to be counted on to tell the truth to the president. If the administration does not withdraw the nomination, Ratcliffe should be swiftly rejected.

