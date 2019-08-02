Opinion writer

* Mike DeBonis, Felicia Sonmez, John Wagner, and JM Rieger report on the growing fed-up-edness among Democrats in the House:

The movement to oust President Trump from office crossed a new threshold Friday, with a majority of House Democrats endorsing an impeachment inquiry — a development that ramps up pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has resisted such a move. The push in the House to remove Trump has been accelerated by testimony from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III confirming that the president could be charged with obstruction of justice after he leaves office — prompting more than 20 Democrats to announce support for an inquiry since then. Those calls have come amid mounting pressure from liberal activists — applied in some cases by Democratic primary challengers who argue that incumbents, including four powerful committee chairmen, have been too reticent in taking on Trump. As of Friday, 118 out of 235 House Democrats said they support at least opening an impeachment inquiry, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

Something tells me that number is going to keep growing.

* Erica Werner and John Wagner report that there’s at least one thing we don’t have to worry about for a while:

Despite conservative complaints that it will fuel the nation’s runaway debt, President Trump on Friday signed a broad, two-year budget deal that boosts spending and eliminates the threat of a debt default until after the 2020 election. The White House announced without fanfare that Trump had signed the legislation, which reduces the chances for another government shutdown during the remainder of his term. Republican leaders, including Trump, worked to secure GOP support ahead of a Senate vote on Thursday, trying to avoid a repeat of the outcome in the Democratic-controlled House last week, when a majority of Republican lawmakers ignored Trump’s pleas and voted against the deal.

Now Republicans can go back to pretending to care about the deficit.

* Elaina Plott talks to Trump rallygoers about how much they hate being called racist.

* DeWayne Wickham schools Trump in what the city of Baltimore is really about.

* Will Wilkinson has a terrific essay skewering the new “conservative nationalism,” and reminding us all what we’re fighting for.

* Craig Timberg and Rosalind Helderman bring us an interesting report on the odyssey of Brittany Kaiser, the former Cambridge Analytica employee who has been trying to atone for her time with the company.

* Michelle Goldberg makes a decent case to Democratic voters for giving a second look to Cory Booker.

* Jennifer Rubin looks at all the ways in which Trump is making the Republican Party bleed support everywhere, and suggests it may be beyond saving.

* John Stoehr has a good Twitter thread explaining why all the battling among Democrats is nothing to be even remotely alarmed about.

* Now that the nomination of John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence has gone down in flames, Ryan Goodman has an interesting follow-up idea:

With #Ratcliffe withdrawing nomination after he was exposed for lying about resume to get elected to Congress and to obtain a government job with national security responsibilities ...



Maybe he should now be referred to the Office of Congressional Ethics/House Ethics Committee. — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) August 2, 2019

* Alice Miranda Ollstein inquires about the glaring absence of a health care plan from Elizabeth Warren.

* Human Rights Watch explains what’s so dangerous about the bill on asylum that Republicans are trying to move through Congress.

* Josh Katz, K.K. Rebecca Lai, Rachel Shorey, and Thomas Kaplan have a bunch of cool maps showing where the Democratic candidates’ contributions are coming from.

* And Amanda Marcotte examines how projection is central to Trump’s rhetoric.