This column discusses the plot of “Hobbs & Shaw,” but like pornography, who’s really watching the “Fast & Furious” movies for the story?

In a cultural moment when even the flimsiest ephemera is freighted with far more meaning than it can possibly carry, it’s rare that I walk out of a movie or turn off an episode of television and think that I want to read more about what I’ve just watched than I’ll inevitably consume. But when I walked out of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” I told my companion that I couldn’t wait to see the doctoral thesis that will be the inevitable result.

It’s not so much that this latest installment in the “Fast & Furious” franchise is an affirmatively good movie. It’s not, really: The plotting is ludicrous; the writing is flimsy; the darn thing actually made me miss Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson, a sentence that was previously unimaginable to me; and it’s yet another movie that acts as a mysterious drain on Idris Elba’s charisma. But I’d be hard-pressed to think of another movie that so perfectly captures the crosscurrents in popular entertainment at work in 2019.

“Hobbs & Shaw” is the first spinoff in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, which began in 2001 as a comparatively modest heist movie about the Los Angeles Police Department infiltrating a street-racing and hijacking ring, and has reached decidedly immodest heights in the years since. The new film follows Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), a Diplomatic Security Service agent, and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), a veteran of British Special Forces-turned-mercenary, who through events vastly too complicated to even attempt to summarize here, have come to hate each other as they team up to stop the ridiculously named Brixton Lore (Elba). I could explain to you that Lore is the chief agent of a genocidal transhumanist organization called Eteon with designs on a “programmable virus,” but why bother. You’re here for the car chases and some mild sociopolitical analysis, so let’s get to it.

Hollywood is an industry with a strong tendency to chase past success, no matter how unique the circumstances of that prior success might have been. And because superhero movies dominate the box office, it sometimes feels like all movies are trying to be superhero movies, none more so than the “Fast & Furious” flicks, which evolved over time into Rube Goldberg-style action fantasias. Brixton may declare “I’m black Superman!” at a moment of triumph in “Hobbs & Shaw,” but Johnson, who is of African American and Samoan heritage, has been playing that role in the franchise for years as federal agent Luke Hobbs.* If Captain America can single-handedly stop a helicopter from taking off, “Hobbs & Shaw” takes that not as evidence that superheroes will always be superior, but as a challenge.

The logistically impossible takes place routinely in the “Fast & Furious” movies, but “Hobbs & Shaw” not excepted, certain rules do apply, especially ones about gender. Women, in this case MI6 operative and Deckard’s sister Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby) are welcome to get grease on their hands and picturesquely placed bruises on their cheeks as long as they look smart in dresses. Precocious daughters are useful for demonstrating that tough dads have more vulnerable sides, especially in a moviemaking era when the world’s biggest stars negotiate contracts that stipulate that they can’t lose on-screen fights. Sparky mothers can have rough tongues as long as they keep their lipstick impeccably applied, even in jail.

And, like most major franchise movies, “Hobbs & Shaws” is carefully spiced with interesting ideas — just enough to spur think pieces that provide it with a patina of intellectual credibility, but not so much as to risk really taking a side in any of the major debates of the day.

The “Fast & Furious” movies have always been working-class blockbusters: Its heroes work in chop shops rather than glossy spy agencies and favor singlets over tuxedos. In “Hobbs & Shaw,” that contrast is expressed in the movie’s main conflict, which culminates in a showdown between the supersoldiers of Eteon, a techno-futurist cult that intends to perfect humanity by killing off much of it and modifying the rest, and Hobbs’s Samoan extended family, armed with clubs and industrial tools.

For the movie’s political purposes, it’s a perfect showdown. The Hobbs family are no Neanderthals: The brothers run a sophisticated car customization business, and Jonah Hobbs (Cliff Curtis) knows his way around a 3-D printer. But that they haven’t misused the technology that they’ve mastered is a testament to their superior morals. And Eteon may represent a possible worst-case destination for our trends in mass surveillance and lifehacking. But it’s not a real company like YouTube, which distributes trailers for movies like “Hobbs & Shaws” while also algorithmicallyradicalizing viewers, or Google, which allows people to find out where movies like it are playing even as it censors search results in China.

All of these tendencies, along with its failures in craft, make “Hobbs & Shaw” something less than a good movie. But they also make it as close as we’ll get to a perfectly balanced expression of the tastes of American moviegoers today: It’s diverse but not threatening; not precisely sexist but also not particularly feminist; inspired by ideas but not engaged with them; and devoted, above all, to giving us a really good look at Dwayne Johnson’s extremely impressive arms.

*It’s fascinating that this line comes in a movie that emphasizes Johnson’s real-life Samoan heritage, though does not acknowledge his African American lineage.

