

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on May 1 on Capitol Hill. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Columnist

As President Trump moves toward a deal with the Taliban to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), a frequent political ally, issued a sharp warning Friday that removing all U.S. troops while a terrorist threat remains there would be “reckless and dangerous.”

Because of continuing terrorist danger from the Afghanistan affiliates of the Islamic State and al-Qaeda, which the Taliban can’t control, “There is no possibility to leave Afghanistan completely without severe risk to the homeland,” Graham said in a telephone interview. “If we give in to the Taliban’s demand to completely withdraw, that would deny our ability to protect” the United States and its allies against future terrorist attacks.

[U.S. preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan in initial deal with Taliban]

Graham’s sharp comments seemed intended mainly for an audience of one — Trump himself. Graham has frequently defended controversial decisions by Trump, but on Afghanistan he clearly believes that the potential dangers for the United States of total withdrawal transcend the short-term political benefits of what would be a popular peace agreement heading into the 2020 election year.

“It would be a political decision, not a military one, and it would have consequences more severe than [Barack] Obama’s decision to withdraw from Iraq,” Graham said of a total U.S. pullout. He continued: “If we go to zero [troops], we will have a virtual open-border policy toward Afghanistan.”

Graham concluded the brief interview with a direct political shot that invoked Trump’s most left-wing Democratic challenger: “To go to zero would be reckless and dangerous — against sound military advice, [and instead of following] Bernie Sanders’s military advice. I didn’t sign up for Bernie Sanders’s foreign policy.”

