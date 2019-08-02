

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) leaves no doubt what he thinks about the debates. “If we get all focused on the differences between, say Bernie [Sanders] and Cory [Booker] and Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] and [John] Hickenlooper, we’ll lose sight of the fact that it’s Donald Trump who’s now trying to reduce health care, destroy health care, get rid of it for everybody.” Precisely.

President Trump leaves us friendless. “With tensions rising with Iran, the United States and Britain have been shopping for European support to bolster patrols in the Persian Gulf around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage way for global oil supplies. But so far the American requests for help to escort shipping in the Gulf have been met with silence or rejection, including a blunt ‘no’ on Wednesday from Germany.”

Before they leave town, members of Congress do something important. “The bipartisan package — hammered out in negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — raises spending $320 billion over current levels, lifts the debt ceiling for two years and sets a course for funding the government without the fiscal brinkmanship of recent years, such as last winter’s 35-day partial government shutdown over Trump’s border wall project.”

Have they taken leave of their senses? “He’s the most popular figure in the Democratic Party by far, revered by liberals, moderates and even some Republicans. But former President Barack Obama -- who has remained largely silent amid a rancorous Democratic primary -- came under a harsh spotlight as candidates vying for his onetime job picked apart aspects of his legacy during Wednesday night’s debate.”

This will leave Wall Street and Main Street reeling. “President Donald Trump abruptly escalated his trade war with China, announcing that he would impose a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports in a move set to hit American consumers more directly than any other in his trade wars so far.” Yikes.

Pelosi leaves a mark in defending Baltimore. “The president — this comes as no surprise — really doesn’t know what he’s talking about. But maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who is a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations.”

When you leave education out of debates, you miss a full discussion of important issues. “The Democratic presidential debates, when they have turned to education, have so far focused on busing, college affordability, and school safety. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, notably, veered away from busing to talk about modern segregation during the second slate of debates, but only for a moment. But the schools trapped within these isolating, segregating borders will require more sweeping solutions to break free of them.” Read the whole thing.