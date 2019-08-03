

President Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Aug. 1. (Evan Vucci/AP)

How do you walk back a collective hard-left turn toward socialism and open borders? It’s going to be a tall order, but the past week’s Democratic presidential primary debates showed that no matter who emerges from the scrum with the nomination, the party’s 2020 candidate is going to carry more baggage than Jacob Marley’s ghost dragging his heavy chain of bad deeds to confront Scrooge on Christmas Eve in Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”

My experiment for this second round of Democratic debates was not to watch them live. That was a first — I hadn’t skipped the live broadcast of the primary debates of either party, or the big ones between the party nominees, since I started seriously following presidential politics in 1976. Many Americans like to watch these political prize fights live — CNN averaged about 10 million viewers for its two-night stand — and I usually make my plans around them. In recent years, aside from the four debates for which I served as a panelist, I’ve also been online throughout the thrust and parry, as is most of the country’s chattering class, in the giant Twitter tug of war trying to establish the conventional wisdom about winners and losers.

It would be useful, I thought, to experience one set of debates as the great majority of Americans do, through impressions gathered from Facebook or Twitter feeds, post-debate cable-news panels, talk radio, bank-shot assessments the morning after in columns and online posts, and in conversations with friends and family.

When the dust settled, here’s what I think happened, or at least believe most Americans who didn’t watch them live think happened, in the Democratic debates:

Every candidate who matters is in favor either of Medicare-for-all or some slightly less ominous version of it, but the Democrats as a whole are committed to a platform of “If you like your private insurance, too bad, we are going to make it illegal (and demolish the jobs of everyone who works for the private insurance industry at the same time).”

Former vice president Joe Biden and, yes, President Barack Obama treated immigrants entering the United States without permission as badly during their time in office as President Trump is doing now.

The Democrats reject the charge of advocating for open borders as a “GOP talking point,” but in fact they are almost all signaling a kind of “Ollie, ollie, oxen free” immigration policy.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) severely whomped Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), who had sailed out of the June debates with plenty of buzz after savaging Biden on school busing and race relations. Gabbard gutted Harris, a former prosecutor and California attorney general, for laughing off her own youthful marijuana use while having supervised the trial, conviction and incarceration of hundreds of people for the same behavior.

A lot of people love self-help writer Marianne Williamson and entrepreneur Andrew Yang and want them both back on stage, whatever their metrics.

You can’t out-shout Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and he’s effectively immune to mockery.

Expiration dates are nearing for a dozen or more of the candidates on the theory that if you aren’t on the stage, you aren’t really in the race, and as few as seven or eight would-be presidents are going to make it to the next round.

The four musketeers of “moderation” — Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio), former congressman John Delaney, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and current Sen. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.) — can’t buy a vowel, much less attention to their pleas to the party of FDR, JFK and Bill Clinton to stay within shouting distance of its pre-2009 values and interests.

Although Obama took some lumps in the debates — the term “socialist Democrats” isn’t an overstatement but an accurate representation of where much of the party has traveled — it is now clear that Obama set his party on a course toward European-style socialism. That drift became a tide and then a tidal wave. Wandering around through the online remnants of the debates on Thursday and Friday, I found it hard not to conclude that the real winner of the debates was Trump. The Democrats are going full “Thelma and Louise” over the left cliff of American politics. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — Nancy Pelosi! — is the voice of moderation.

Democrats loathe Trump with a ferocity that easily surpasses the white-hot rage they felt against President George W. Bush in his second term. Their anger has destabilized the party. Beating Trump in 2020 is unlikely because no matter what the Democratic candidates think, the United States is a center-right country in no hurry to become France or Sweden.

