Democrats are rightly concerned that debates do more to confuse viewers and obscure the real threat from President Trump’s policies than they do to introduce candidates and illuminate some basic policy choices (e.g., How can we get to universal coverage? What should our immigration policy look like?). That said, for the first time we hear cogent, compelling arguments from a number of moderates on a variety of issues.

“I believe we should finish the job we started with the Affordable Care Act with a public option that gives everybody in this audience the chance to pick for their family, whether they want private insurance or public insurance,” said Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) in Wednesday night’s debate. “It requires the drug companies to be negotiated with by Medicare and it provides competition. That is totally different from the plan that Senator Warren and Senator Sanders and Senator Harris have proposed, which would make illegal employer-based health insurance in this country and massively raise taxes on the middle class to the tune of $30 trillion.” Clear, reasonable and succinct. (Former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota take a similar approach.)

On Tuesday night, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg argued in a similar vein: “So we don’t have to stand up here speculating about whether the public option will be better or a Medicare for All environment will be better than the corporate options. We can put it to the test.” He continued, “That’s the concept of my Medicare for All Who Want It proposal. That way, if people like me are right that the public alternative is going to be not only more comprehensive, but more affordable than any of the corporate options around there, we’ll see Americans walk away from the corporate options into that Medicare option, and it will become Medicare for All without us having to kick anybody off their insurance.”

In rebutting the idea of decriminalizing illegal border crossings, former vice president Joe Biden explained, “The fact of the matter is that, in fact, when people cross the border illegally, it is illegal to do it unless they’re seeking asylum. People should have to get in line. That’s the problem. And the only reason this particular part of the law is being abused is because of Donald Trump. We should defeat Donald Trump and end this practice.” The average voter would consider that sane and responsible. (By the way, decriminalizing border crossings wouldn’t stop the practice of tearing apart families already in the United States.)

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock similarly argued, “We’ve got 100,000 people showing up at the border right now. If we decriminalize entry, if we give health care to everyone, we’ll have multiples of that. Don’t take my word, that was President Obama’s Homeland Security secretary that said that.” He continued, “The biggest problem right now that we have with immigration, it’s Donald Trump. He’s using immigration to not only rip apart families, but rip apart this country. We can actually get to the point where we have safe borders, where we have a path to citizenship, where we have opportunities for ‘dreamers.’ ” He summed up: “What you have to do is have a president in there with the judgment and the decency to treat someone that comes to the border like one of our own.”

On a different topic, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) refused to be goaded into a promise to bring home all the troops from Afghanistan in the first year of his presidency. “I will bring our troops home and I will bring them home as quickly as possible, but I will not set during a campaign an artificial deadline,” he said. “I will make sure we do it, we do it expeditiously, we do it safely, to not create a vacuum that’s ultimately going to destabilize the Middle East and perhaps create the environment for terrorism and for extremism to threaten our nation.” That’s the voice of a mature, honest candidate.

Democrats in September will get to see Booker, O’Rourke, Biden, Klobuchar and Buttigieg again. Each provides a welcome, sensible approach to governance, an alternative to the far-out agenda advanced by Twitter-favored candidates. Their ongoing presence on the debate stage should disabuse the mainstream media and right-wing pundits that the Democrats are all a bunch of socialists. For refusing to be cowed by the Twitterverse and the far-left sliver of the party, we can say well done, Democratic moderates.

