

Presidential candidate and former congressman Beto O'Rourke, right, meets with a mass shooting survivor at University Medical Center in El Paso, Tex., on Sunday. (Beto O'Rourke Facebook via AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “Every time this happens we say never again. We say we’re going to do something. We say it’s going to change and it hasn’t. … I’m wondering what it will take to get the sense of urgency.”

2. “We have not just a gun epidemic in this country, we have a hate epidemic."

3. “Anyone who describes those who do not match the majority of this country as somehow inherently dangerous or defective sows the kind of fear, the kind of reaction that we saw in El Paso.”

4. “This president is contributing to a climate of hate in our country ... and he has to take responsibility for that. If not, we must remove him from that office.”

5. “Will the President of the United States leave his golf resort, go back to Washington, address the nation, condemn—in no uncertain terms—white nationalism, and call for the Senate to convene tomorrow to enact at least the most basic gun safety reforms that most Americans want?"

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.